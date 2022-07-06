Eugene Demondrick Thompson

William Seth Arpan, II was born July 6, 1993, in Columbus, Ohio to William I "Billy" and Brooke Arpan. He passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at his home in Independence, LA. William worked for River City's Total Maintenance in Harahan, LA along side with his brother the last 10 months. Will's family includes his momma, Brooke Arpan, his Angel-Daddy, William Seth Arpan I, (deceased), loving siblings, Big sister, Bethany Brooks, William's twinny – Thea Marie Kyle and Joshua Bourgeois, his devoted brother in law; baby brothers "Bub" Joey Cain and Placida Fraley and little brother, Max Wesson Arpan, still at home; grandmothers, Mrs. Susan Kraus and Mrs. Willa Roe (deceased), neighborhood grandparents, Mr. Ron and Mrs. Donna. William loved his nieces and nephews, Brookelyn November, Markyss William Joshua, Brennden Joelyne-Marie, Kai Michael Joseph, Nolan Keith Michael and Michael Fraley, aunt, Tami, Megan and Zach, and uncle Troy, Ryan and Reed. William graduated in 2012 from Hillsboro High School. He was a gifted athlete from kindergarten thru his Junior year. He was talented in football, baseball, but mostly he loved wrestling, five times placing in the championship thru 7 Hill Wrestling in Hillsboro. Boy, he could fly. William has many friends. He was a social bug, goofy with a beautiful infectious smile that captivated everyone in his presence. To mee him was to be his friend. He lived his whole life in Hillsboro, OH on Candy Cane Lane until August 2021. He moved to Louisiana with his brother and sister, to change his live and to live. William passed away happy and peacefully in his sleep from kidney failure. His kidneys were destroyed from years of addiction. William battled from losing his beloved Bubba. He has been in recovery since his move and was finding strength and hope everyday to keep moving forward with his life. He was very proud of his recovery and his life he was building. We never left his side in the addiction war. He will be missed dearly by everyone and never forgotten. William is with Bubba, fly my Angels, my Sunshines, remember the good times. William would say, see you later, never goodbye. I love you a whole bunch, don't tell Mom. A visitation will be held at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, Ponchatoula, LA, Thursday, July 7, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.

