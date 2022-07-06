FORMER Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned along with Rishi Sunak, opening a floodgate of resignations throughout Parliament.

Over 50 resignations have hit Downing Street, following the Chris Pincher scandal fall out.

Why did Sajid Javid resign as Health Secretary?

On Tuesday, July 5, Sajid Javid resigned from the Cabinet, demanding Boris Johnson throws in the towel for the good of the Conservative Party - and the country.

In his resignation letter he said: "The vote of confidence last month [June 2022] showed that a large number of our colleagues agree.

"It was a moment for humility, grip and new direction.

"I regret to say, however, that it is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership - and you have therefore lost my confidence too."

Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned from Cabinet on July 5, 2022, with Rishi Sunak quitting shortly after Credit: Reuters

The former Chancellor said: “The tone you set as a leader, and the values you represent, reflect on your colleagues, your party and ultimately the country.

“Conservatives at their best are seen as hard-headed decision makers guided by strong values.

"We may not always have been popular, but we have been competent in acting in the national interest.

“Sadly, in the current circumstances, the public are concluding that we are now neither.”

Javid quit as Chancellor in February 2020 over a furious row with Johnson concerning his staff.

Mr Javid walked out on the Government after being offered the chance to stay in a Cabinet reshuffle - but only if he fired all of his advisers.

The former Home Secretary was appointed Chancellor by Mr Johnson when he became Prime Minister in July 2019.

Javid's time on the backbenches came to an end in June 2021 when Johnson appointed him Health Secretary after Matt Hancock resigned.

Hancock quit the post after his affair with his aide and "close friend" Gina Coladangelo was exposed in The Sun.

Who has replaced Sajid Javid as Health Secretary?

Javid was replaced by North East Cambridge MP Stephen Barclay.

Barclay previously served as Brexit Secretary under Theresa May, and became Chief Secretary to the Treasury when Johnson became PM.

He then had roles as Minister for the Cabinet Office, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and No 10 chief of staff.

The BBC reported that the government is struggling to fill many of the gaps in ministerial positions.

Who else has resigned from the Cabinet?

Rishi Sunak also resigned from his role as Chancellor at the same time as Savid Javid.

In his resignation letter to the PM, Mr Sunak said: "The public rightly expects government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously.

“I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”

He said he believes the public are "ready to hear the truth. Our public know that if something is too good to be true then it’s not true.”

The MP for Richmond (Yorks) had been readying a joint speech with the PM on the economy, but said that in preparation for it, "it has become clear to me that our approaches are fundamentally too different".

He concluded: "I am sad to be leaving Government but I have reluctantly come to the conclusion that we cannot continue like this."

There have been other many resignations from ministers, Parliamentary private secretaries, and others.

Boris Johnson has faced more than 50 resignations over the course of two days.

MPs have called for Boris himself to leave Downing Street.

Michael Gove was sacked, rather than resigning, adding to the long list of ministers walking out.

These are the resignations so far:

Cabinet

Savid Javid - Health Secretary

Rishi Sunak - Chancellor

Simon Hart - Secretary of State for Wales

Brandon Lewis - Northern Ireland Secretary

Ministers

Will Quince - Children’s Minister

Robin Walker - Education Minister

John Glen - Economic Secretary to the Treasury and City Minister

Victoria Adkins - Home Office Minister

Jo Churchill - Environment Minister

Stuart Andrew - Housing Minister

Kemi Badenoch - Equalities Minister

Alex Burghart - Education Minister

Julia Lopez - Media Minister

Neil O’Brien - Levelling Up Minister

Lee Rowley - Industry Minister

Mims Davies - Employment Minister

Rachel Maclean - Minister for Safeguarding

Mike Freer - Minister for Exports and Minister for Equality

Ed Argar - Minister for Health

Damian Hinds - Security Minister

Helen Whately - Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury

George Freeman - Science Minister

Guy Opperman - Pensions Minister

Chris Philp - Technology Minister

James Cartlidge - Courts’ Minister

Parliamentary Private Secretarys (PPS))

Jonathan Gullis - PPS Northern Ireland

Saqib Bhatti - PPS Health

Nicola Richards - PPS Transport

Virginia Crosbie - Wales PPS

Laura Trott - PPS Transport

Felicity Buchan - PPS Business

Claire Coutinho - PPS Treasury

David Johnston - PPS Education

Selaine Saxby - PPS Treasury

Mark Logan - PPS Northern Ireland

Craig Williams - PPS Treasury

Duncan Baker - PPS Levelling Up

Mark Fletcher - PPS Business

Sara Britcliffe - PPS Education

Ruth Edwards - PPS Scotland

Peter Gibson - Department for International Trade

James Sunderland - PPS Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Jacob Young - PPS for The Ministry of Housing and Local Government

James Daly - PPS for the DWP

Danny Kruger - PPS for Levelling Up

Dr James Davies - PPS Health

Gareth Davies - PPS Health

Others