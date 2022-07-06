Why did Sajid Javid resign as Health Secretary?
FORMER Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned along with Rishi Sunak, opening a floodgate of resignations throughout Parliament.
Over 50 resignations have hit Downing Street, following the Chris Pincher scandal fall out.
On Tuesday, July 5, Sajid Javid resigned from the Cabinet, demanding Boris Johnson throws in the towel for the good of the Conservative Party - and the country.
In his resignation letter he said: "The vote of confidence last month [June 2022] showed that a large number of our colleagues agree.
"It was a moment for humility, grip and new direction.
"I regret to say, however, that it is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership - and you have therefore lost my confidence too."
The former Chancellor said: “The tone you set as a leader, and the values you represent, reflect on your colleagues, your party and ultimately the country.
“Conservatives at their best are seen as hard-headed decision makers guided by strong values.
"We may not always have been popular, but we have been competent in acting in the national interest.
“Sadly, in the current circumstances, the public are concluding that we are now neither.”
Javid quit as Chancellor in February 2020 over a furious row with Johnson concerning his staff.
Mr Javid walked out on the Government after being offered the chance to stay in a Cabinet reshuffle - but only if he fired all of his advisers.
The former Home Secretary was appointed Chancellor by Mr Johnson when he became Prime Minister in July 2019.
Javid's time on the backbenches came to an end in June 2021 when Johnson appointed him Health Secretary after Matt Hancock resigned.
Hancock quit the post after his affair with his aide and "close friend" Gina Coladangelo was exposed in The Sun.
Who has replaced Sajid Javid as Health Secretary?
Javid was replaced by North East Cambridge MP Stephen Barclay.
Barclay previously served as Brexit Secretary under Theresa May, and became Chief Secretary to the Treasury when Johnson became PM.
He then had roles as Minister for the Cabinet Office, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and No 10 chief of staff.
The BBC reported that the government is struggling to fill many of the gaps in ministerial positions.
Who else has resigned from the Cabinet?
Rishi Sunak also resigned from his role as Chancellor at the same time as Savid Javid.
In his resignation letter to the PM, Mr Sunak said: "The public rightly expects government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously.
“I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”
He said he believes the public are "ready to hear the truth. Our public know that if something is too good to be true then it’s not true.”
The MP for Richmond (Yorks) had been readying a joint speech with the PM on the economy, but said that in preparation for it, "it has become clear to me that our approaches are fundamentally too different".
He concluded: "I am sad to be leaving Government but I have reluctantly come to the conclusion that we cannot continue like this."
There have been other many resignations from ministers, Parliamentary private secretaries, and others.
Boris Johnson has faced more than 50 resignations over the course of two days.
MPs have called for Boris himself to leave Downing Street.
Michael Gove was sacked, rather than resigning, adding to the long list of ministers walking out.
These are the resignations so far:
Cabinet
- Savid Javid - Health Secretary
- Rishi Sunak - Chancellor
- Simon Hart - Secretary of State for Wales
- Brandon Lewis - Northern Ireland Secretary
Ministers
- Will Quince - Children’s Minister
- Robin Walker - Education Minister
- John Glen - Economic Secretary to the Treasury and City Minister
- Victoria Adkins - Home Office Minister
- Jo Churchill - Environment Minister
- Stuart Andrew - Housing Minister
- Kemi Badenoch - Equalities Minister
- Alex Burghart - Education Minister
- Julia Lopez - Media Minister
- Neil O’Brien - Levelling Up Minister
- Lee Rowley - Industry Minister
- Mims Davies - Employment Minister
- Rachel Maclean - Minister for Safeguarding
- Mike Freer - Minister for Exports and Minister for Equality
- Ed Argar - Minister for Health
- Damian Hinds - Security Minister
- Helen Whately - Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury
- George Freeman - Science Minister
- Guy Opperman - Pensions Minister
- Chris Philp - Technology Minister
- James Cartlidge - Courts’ Minister
Parliamentary Private Secretarys (PPS))
- Jonathan Gullis - PPS Northern Ireland
- Saqib Bhatti - PPS Health
- Nicola Richards - PPS Transport
- Virginia Crosbie - Wales PPS
- Laura Trott - PPS Transport
- Felicity Buchan - PPS Business
- Claire Coutinho - PPS Treasury
- David Johnston - PPS Education
- Selaine Saxby - PPS Treasury
- Mark Logan - PPS Northern Ireland
- Craig Williams - PPS Treasury
- Duncan Baker - PPS Levelling Up
- Mark Fletcher - PPS Business
- Sara Britcliffe - PPS Education
- Ruth Edwards - PPS Scotland
- Peter Gibson - Department for International Trade
- James Sunderland - PPS Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
- Jacob Young - PPS for The Ministry of Housing and Local Government
- James Daly - PPS for the DWP
- Danny Kruger - PPS for Levelling Up
- Dr James Davies - PPS Health
- Gareth Davies - PPS Health
Others
- Bim Afolami - Vice-chairman of the Conservative Party
- Theodora Clarke - Trade Envoy to Kenya
- Andrew Murrison - Trade Envoy to Morocco
- David Duguid - Fisheries Envoy
- David Mundell - UK Trade Envoy to New Zealand
- Alex Chalk - Solicitor General
