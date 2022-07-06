ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tottenham are 'close to completing their FIFTH summer signing with £15m move for Djed Spence' with Middlesbrough star 'set to join Antonio Conte's squad on their pre-season tour of South Korea this weekend'

By Sam Mcevoy For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Tottenham are reportedly on the verge of completing a £15million move for Djed Spence.

The 21-year-old defender spent last year on loan at Nottingham Forest, playing 46 games in all competitions to help Steve Cooper's side gain promotion from the Championship to the Premier League via the play-offs.

And Spurs are now closing in on yet another signing – their fifth of the window – as they continue their big summer rebuild, with the deal expected to be concluded in the coming days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NImQn_0gWTTdxi00
Tottenham are reportedly on the verge of completing a £15million move for Djed Spence
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0drZFN_0gWTTdxi00
The signing would continue the big summer rebuild at Tottenham under Antonio Conte

The Telegraph are reporting that Spence is set to undergo his medical in time to join Spurs on their pre-season tour of South Korea, with Antonio Conte and his squad flying out on Saturday.

The report goes on to claim that both clubs are close to agreeing a deal in principle, with Spurs expected to seal the signing before this weekend.

Spurs have already signed Richarlison from Everton for £60m, Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma for £25m, plus Inter Milan wing-back Ivan Perisic and Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster on free transfers.

Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet is also close to joining on loan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G1EkP_0gWTTdxi00
Spurs have already signed Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma (right) for £25m, plus Inter Milan wing-back Ivan Perisic (left) and Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster on free transfers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vAD8s_0gWTTdxi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lkLR1_0gWTTdxi00
Spence (left) helped Forest gain promotion to the Premier League while on loan last season

Sportsmail understands that the figure for Spence, who was named in the EFL and PFA Championship Team of the Year last season, will be around £15-16m, plus add-ons.

Negotiations stalled a couple of weeks ago regarding the structure of the deal.

It was previously thought the arrival of Spence would see him compete with Matt Doherty, leaving Emerson Royal free to move away, potentially to Atletico Madrid. Spurs, however, have no intention of selling the Brazilian and he will stay for now.

