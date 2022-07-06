ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

EXCLUSIVE: British teen arrested for EasyJet bomb hoax after boasting on Snapchat 'I'm a Taliban and I'm going to blow this plane up' is a chess playing economics genius who won a place at Cambridge University

By Gerard Couzens, David Pilditch For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UsQMb_0gWTTVqm00
Aditya Verma, 18, allegedly posted on Snapchat: 'I'm going to blow this plane up, I'm a Taliban'

A British teenager arrested over a bomb hoax on an EasyJet flight is a chess-playing prodigy who has been offered a place at Cambridge University, MailOnline can reveal.

Aditya Verma, 18, allegedly posted on Snapchat: 'I'm going to blow this plane up, I'm a Taliban' and bragged he was going to blow up the aircraft that was en-route to Menorca packed with holidaymakers.

The threat saw two F18 fighter jets scrambled from a military base in the northern Spanish city of Zaragoza to escort the EasyJet flight after the alarm was raised on Sunday.

Today we can reveal that Verma, who was on the easyJet plane with friends, is the son of a doctor who grew up in the affluent Kent suburb of Orpington and attended a top-performing grammar school, St Olave's.

Ten years ago he represented England in the world youth chess championships, finishing fourth, and was awarded a trophy by legendary Russian master Gary Kasparov. He is thought to have subsequently won four British championships.

Verma aims to study Economics at university and it's understood he has been offered an undergraduate place at Cambridge contingent on him attaining the required grades in his A Levels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zqGSq_0gWTTVqm00
He appeared in court for the first time yesterday, July 5, in a behind-closed-doors hearing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30gCoa_0gWTTVqm00
His arrest could put his place at the University of Cambridge in jeopardy if he is found to have committed an offence (Pictured: Verma on his way to court yesterday, July 5)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sx4VN_0gWTTVqm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UO4W1_0gWTTVqm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jXOKb_0gWTTVqm00
The teenager at the centre of the extraordinary bomb alert drama, pictured here with his mother, has not yet been charged with any crime

He recently completed a prestigious month-long internship at investment bank JPMorgan and has previously done a similar stint at HSBC.

Verma, who is of Indian heritage, recently said in an online interview about his prowess for chess that it has opened doors for him: 'I have made lots of friends and get to play opponents from across the world.'

But last night he was appearing in court in Spain where a state prosecutor demanded that he should be liable for the £86,000 cost of scrambling the two jets.

Verma, described in court as a 'brilliant student', also faces a criminal conviction and four-figure bill for the Spanish police and MoD response operation.

If convicted it could affect his ambition to study at Cambridge - the rules are discretionary but it is mandatory to inform the University of any unspent conviction and any terrorist offence is highlighted on a list of the most serious..

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3envBR_0gWTTVqm00
Verma, described in court as a 'brilliant student', has an offer to study Economics from the University of Cambridge

The Verma family are thought to be very close. His mother, Dipti Prasad, who works for Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Trust, immediately flew to Menorca to support him on hearing of his arrest.

It's understood Verma had been heading to the Spanish holiday island with five friends from school for a holiday to celebrate finishing sixth form and soon starting life at university.

Instead of an area associated with partying, often more popular with teenagers, the group had booked in the relatively quiet resort of Cala'n Blanes on the west coast of Menorca.

Verma had spent two nights in a police cell before being hauled to court.

The youngster is said to have insisted during the behind-closed-doors court hearing that he believed his macabre bomb 'joke' was private and intended only to be seen by the friends travelling with him on easyJet flight EZY8303.

Verma's lawyer reportedly told the judge who that he had explained the Snapchat joke as being in reference to him having often been called 'Taliban' by friends because of his dark skin and Asian origin.

The teenager's mum also told respected island daily newspaper Menorca outside court: 'It was a joke.'

After hearing the prosecutor's submission, Judge Belen Velazquez decided to set bail as £8,600 - one tenth of the sum he is potentially being charged. She also banned the Brit teenager from leaving Spain and ordered him to sign on at court every fortnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SFg3A_0gWTTVqm00
Verma (left) pictured with his mother, Dipti Prasad and father Anand. The family is understood to be very close and his mother flew straight out to Menorca to support him

His current whereabouts was not immediately clear, although he is believed to be with his mother who was able to greet him before he was escorted into court yesterday in handcuffs by two armed police.

The woman judge who bailed him has now handed the case over to the Audiencia Nacional, Spain's National High Court which has its HQ in Madrid, because it revolves around an issue of national security.

The court, which tries terrorism cases and decides on the extradition of British fugitives arrested in Spain, will have to decide whether to start its own investigation or hand the case over to the UK if it rules the alleged crime occurred in Britain under international air law.

Verma is being represented by a female lawyer based in the Menorcan capital Mahon. She has not yet made any official comment.

He has been ordered to sign on at Mahon's Court of Instruction Number 2 on the 1st and 15th of every month. He had to surrender his passport as part of his bail conditions and was given five days to hand over his bail money.

Bomb disposal experts and sniffer dogs were drafted in as part of the response after the plane landed and was taken to an area away from the main part of the airport so it could be inspected before being declared safe.

Unconfirmed reports have pointed to Scotland Yard and French police picking up on the bomb alert on the Snapchat instant messaging app and informing Spanish cops.

The Spanish Civil Guard has not yet commented on the claim.

A spokesman for the Civil Guard confirmed on Monday, before it handed the teenager over to a judge after he was forced to swap his holiday accommodation for two nights in a police cell: 'The Civil Guard has arrested an 18-year-old British national as the alleged author of a public order offence in Mahon in Menorca.

'On Sunday the control tower at Menorca Airport was alerted to a bomb threat on a plane heading from London to the island capital Mahon which was still in the air and nearing the airport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pj9ai_0gWTTVqm00
Verma's comments, which his mother told journalists were just 'a joke', could endanger his place at the University of Cambridge
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10fojd_0gWTTVqm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uCUzA_0gWTTVqm00
The 18-year-old has been banned from leaving Spain and had to surrender his passport as part of his bail conditions. He was given five days to hand over his bail money, an £8,600 sum

'The threat was said to have been sent on a social media platform.

'Once the plane landed it was taken to an area away from the main terminal and other aircraft.

'The Civil Guard organised a special operation which consisted of mobilising bomb disposal experts as well as sniffer dogs and other officers who created a safe perimeter around the plane.

'The passengers were disembarked and established protocol followed until police were able to confirm it was a false bomb threat and the person responsible was identified on social media along with five other companions as witnesses.

'They were taken to a police station so officers could clarify the situation.'

Passengers were reportedly kept on the tarmac for four hours while the plane was checked out.

The easyJet plane is understood to have touched down around half an hour late at 4.45pm local time on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Qhwu_0gWTTVqm00
The easyJet plane landed around half an hour late on Sunday, July 4. Verma was travelling with five friends for a holiday, all of whom were taken to a local police station to establish the facts
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aOsd6_0gWTTVqm00
Passengers were reportedly kept on the tarmac for four hours while the plane was checked out

The incident reportedly led to a Ryanair plane leaving two and half hours late to London.

Tuesday's court hearing took place behind closed doors as is normal in Spain where only trials are held in public.

The teenager at the centre of the extraordinary bomb alert drama has not yet been charged with any crime.

Formal charges in Spain are usually laid in Spain shortly before trial when state prosecutors are invited by an investigating judge to draft an indictment in which they indicate the penalty they are seeking and the crimes they say the accused has committed.

Comments / 2

Related
AOL Corp

Researchers reveal secret find of 340-year-old sunken royal warship

LONDON (Reuters) - A royal warship that sank off the east coast of Britain more than 300 years ago while carrying a future king was unveiled by researchers on Friday who kept the discovery secret for 15 years to protect the wreck from damage. In 1682, King James II of...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Man known as 'The Shepherd' living quietly in an Australian suburb denies he was sent here by the Italian mafia to assassinate senior AFP cop in a crime that shocked the nation

A man suspected of being one of two 'Shepherds' who assassinated a high ranking AFP officer is now married and living quietly in suburbia. Australian Federal Police assistant commissioner Colin Winchester was shot two times in the back of his head outside his Canberra home in January 1989. Italian police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easyjet#Taliban#University Of Cambridge#British#Cambridge University#Spanish#Russian#Economics#Jpmorgan#Indian
allthatsinteresting.com

500-Year-Old Skeletons Of Men Who Met A ‘Violent And Gruesome’ End Found Under A Demolished Irish Pub

The remains of six men discovered beneath Nancy Spain's bar in Cork, Ireland, likely died violently between 1447 and 1636. For years, young people flocked to Nancy Spain’s pub in Cork, Ireland, at 48 Barrack Street, to drink and enjoy music. But the whole time, they were dancing atop bones. When the pub was demolished in 2021, archeologists came across centuries-old skeletons of six men who’d met “violent” ends as long as 500 years ago.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Distraught mother is forced to live in a tent away from her three children after battling to find a home to rent for an entire YEAR in Australia's toughest rental market

A mother has been forced to move into a tent away from her three children after struggling to find a house to rent for an entire year. Grappling with the Gold Coast rental market where availability is the lowest in the country, Corinne Cook and her partner Dale Brown moved into the 10-man tent while her three kids live with relatives.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Shinzo Abe's widow who broke the rules: Ex- DJ Akie, 60, champions LGBT rights and 'womenomics' that at times put her at odds with her conservative husband - but she stayed by his side through health issues and career woes

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has died in hospital after being shot at a campaign speech, is survived by his wife Akie, a progressive socialite and former radio DJ who broke with convention by carving out a role for herself on the world stage. The daughter of a...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Ryanair
NewsBreak
Snapchat
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Chess
Country
Scotland
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Inside the 'gates of hell': Couple who trafficked more than 40 Slovakian orphaned 'slaves' into Britain and forced them to work at their car wash while stealing £300,000 from their accounts to blow on gambling and cars are jailed

A couple trafficked more than 40 Slovakian 'slaves' and forced them to do nearly £1m worth of work for free to fund their gambling addiction. Maros Tancos and Joanna Gomulska, both 46, were the ringleaders of a modern slavery and human trafficking operation in Bristol have been jailed for a total of 25 years.
GAMBLING
The Independent

The Queen’s role in Boris Johnson’s departure and appointment of new prime minister

The Queen will play an important constitutional role in the appointment of a new prime minister following Boris Johnson’s departure.Mr Johnson - the 14th prime minister of the monarch’s 70-year reign - will have to travel to see the head of state to formally tender his resignation - usually after his successor as Conservative Party leader has been appointed.The beleaguered prime minister is reported to have phoned the Queen on Thursday morning as a courtesy as he prepared to tell the nation he was quitting, although Buckingham Palace declined to comment.The pair had their weekly meeting by telephone on Wednesday...
U.K.
The Independent

Woman climbs over row of passengers to return to seat during flight

A shocked plane passenger has shared footage of a woman appearing to climb over a row of other people to get back to her seat.Twitter user Brandon (@in_jedi) suggested the act was “the most criminal” thing he’s ever seen on a plane and suggested it was happening throughout the seven-hour flight.Wearing pyjamas and socks, the woman can be seen hopping over other passengers - who appear calm - using armrests as footholds.The clip has divided people online, with some left disgusted by her actions, while others defended them.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kate Bush: Running Up That Hill reaches number one in UKViral TikTok trick claims to help people fall asleepSolar wind: what is it and what causes it?
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Chinese machines that can produce more than 100kg of meth in a single 'cook' are being smuggled into Australia

Machines capable of producing more than 100kg of methamphetamine in a single 'cook' are being imported into Australia. The machines, known as decarboxylation reactors, are from China and can reportedly be purchased for around $30,000. Five people were arrested last week by detectives from Victoria Police's Clandestine Laboratory squad, after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Homeless man 'turned up at police station to accuse Nigerian senator and his wife of trafficking him into the UK to transplant his kidney into their sick daughter'

A homeless man turned up at a police station to accuse a Nigerian senator and his wife of trafficking him into the UK to transplant his kidney into their daughter, a court heard today. Ike Ekweremadu, 60, and Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, are charged with bringing the 21-year-old to London...
HOMELESS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

475K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy