Montgomery County Public Health assumes general assistance
By Mike Peterson
2 days ago
(Red Oak) -- There's a change in the administration of general assistance services in Montgomery County. Earlier this week, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved the transfer of general assistance duties to the county's public health office. The move comes in the wake of Sonia Jackson's recent retirement as the...
(Clarinda) -- The Page County Secondary Roads department will get its fuel from a new vendor for the next year. Meeting in regular session earlier this week, the Page County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a fuel transportation bid with Agriland, Inc. of Clarinda, including a total price of $0.17 and $0.08 per gallon of transporting no. 2 diesel -- the department's primary fuel source -- with and without additives, respectively. County Engineer J.D. King says the cost covers the transportation and delivery of the product rather than the fuel itself.
(Corning) -- The 2022 Adams County Fair is underway in Corning. Activities kicked off Friday with the Halter and Showmanship portion of the 4-H horse show at 10 a.m. Other festivities planned for the day include the shooting sports exhibitions at 3 p.m., the Adams County Fair Queen and Mr. and Mrs. Little coronations at 5:30 p.m., and to wrap up the night is Logan Mize with special guests Steven Bankey and the Flatlanders.
(Nebraska City) -- With renovation of Nebraska City's venerable Veterans Memorial Building nearing completion, attention now turns to the facility's management. Earlier this week, the Nebraska City City Council approved a lease agreement with the Veterans Memorial Building Project's Board of Directors to oversee the building's operations. Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette tells KMA News the agreement with the project's all-volunteer board was necessary as the facility shifts from a refurbishment to a management phase.
(Malvern) -- The 2022 Mills County Fair is underway in Malvern. Activities began on Friday with the check-ins for the poultry and rabbit shows, as well as the 4-H dog and sheep shows that began on Friday morning. Friday afternoon and evening's festivities consist of a youth cornhole tournament, a...
(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are seeking legal counsel on moving forward with requesting additional information on Invenergy's proposed wind energy project, and likely litigation to follow a decision. Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved hiring Ahlers and Cooney to assist the...
(Riverton) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is hoping to gauge the public perception of a planned timber sale at a Fremont County conservation area. Iowa DNR Wildlife Biologist Matt Dollison tells KMA News a public meeting will be at the Riverton Community Building on Wednesday, July 13, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. to discuss a planned timber sale at Lake Shawtee Wildlife Management Area, southeast of Randolph. Dollison says DNR officials will provide the details of the harvest, discuss the habitat-related motives, and answer any questions or take comments from the public. Dollison says plans call for the sale to include the trees along Honey Creek and other draws in the area. He says the conservation area is one of the best for preserving grassland wildlife, but the large trees can be detrimental -- particularly for ring-neck pheasants and northern bobwhite quail, both of which are common to the area.
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) reported 819 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since Thursday's report when 678 new cases were reported. The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 158,395. The Health Department has not received any new...
(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County economic development officials and architects are exploring ways to spur housing development within the city of Red Oak. Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the Red Oak City Council received an update from Montgomery County Development officials and area architects on possible housing incentives the city could provide. Montgomery County Development Corporation Executive Director Steve Adams says the discussion comes after Acorn Development expressed interest in getting the city in a position to offer housing incentives. Daric O'Neal, an architect with Alley-Poyner Macchietto Architecture, says one of the main ways to incentive housing is to attract the developers themselves. He says one way is to freeze property tax rates before a house is constructed.
SHENANDOAH, Iowa - If you are driving through downtown Shenandoah, you may hear the sounds of hammers striking a nail into a piece of plywood, or a saw slicing through a two by four. You might not notice the smooth ride when cruising down three of the city's major streets...
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are much higher than they were one year ago in the Omaha metro area. According to the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD), last year at this time area hospitals reported 39 new cases and 26 people in the hospital with the virus. One-hundred-and-twenty patients were hospitalized in metro area counties as of Wednesday and DCHD reported 320 new positive COVID-19 tests since Tuesday’s report.
Connie Roundy (inset photos) was a resident of Rose Vista Home in Woodbine in January 2020, when her granddaughter complained to the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals about issues at the home. The complaint wasn't investigated until March 2021, six months after Roundy had died. (Documents from Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals; photos courtesy of Kimberly Jacob)
(Council Bluffs) -- Resurfacing work is slated for a busy stretch of road just off Interstate-80 in Council Bluffs. City officials announced a road closure along Madison Avenue between the Interstate-80 on and off-ramps for approximately five days beginning Monday, July 11. Dennis Dofner is the city manager of streets and sewers. Dofner tells KMA News resurfacing work is set for the northbound lane of the road, which often deals with a significant amount of traffic due to the proximity to I-80.
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak fire officials investigated reported smoke at a local business late Thursday afternoon. Fire Chief John Bruce says firefighters were sent to the Dollar Tree/Family Dollar store at 1205 North Broadway shortly before 4:20 p.m. following the sound of an explosion and a report of smoke inside the building. Store officials evacuated the business as a precaution. Fire crews arrived at the scene and reported nothing showing. And, no issues were detected after firefighters deployed the department's aerial truck to check the rooftop HVAC system. Law enforcement on the scene reported an odor of smoke and possible light haze within the structure. But, a check of the building's breakers, water heating system and cooling system found no indications of malfunctioning or failure of equipment. Fire crews remained on the scene for more than a half-hour, but turned the structure back to management, advising them to call if anything changed.
(Maryville) -- After nearly a year at the helm, Amy Gessert is moving on from the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce. Chamber officials announced Tuesday that Gessert is stepping down as executive director after accepting a new job as a national training and technical assistance contract with the Institute for Community Inclusion, University of Massachusetts, Boston. Gessert was named executive director in August 2021, succeeding Lily White, who served the chamber for nearly seven years. Tyler Tapps is the interim president of the chamber's board. Tapps tells KMA News that while the decision came as a bit of a surprise, the board is supportive of the decision.
TAYLOR COUNTY, Iowa — Water tests are being conducted on a lake in southern Iowa on Friday after a Missouri resident became infected with a brain-eating amoeba after visiting an Iowa state park. The Iowa Department of Public Health says the patient ordered the shutdown of the beach at Lake of Three Fires in Taylor […]
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park in Council Bluffs will host the second annual SummerFest Saturday afternoon. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with all sorts of activities for families to enjoy. SummerFest activities include three inflatables to bounce around in—the...
(Taylor Co., IA) -- A beach in southwest Iowa is closed as state health leaders say a dangerous amoeba may be present in the water. The Iowa Department of Public Health says a person from Missouri who recently swam at the beach at Lake of Three Fires in Taylor County has been infected with Naegleria fowleri, known as a brain eating bacteria. Naegleria fowleri is known to cause a brain infection that destroys brain tissue and can lead to death within about one to 12 days. The beach will remain closed while the water is being tested by the state and the Centers for Disease Control.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Iowa law enforcement is searching for a federal inmate who was released on medical furlough by a federal judge, according to authorities. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office said 59-year-old Keven Spanel was last seen in Council Bluffs wearing a black shirt and black shorts. Upon...
