Montgomery County Public Health assumes general assistance

(Riverton) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is hoping to gauge the public perception of a planned timber sale at a Fremont County conservation area. Iowa DNR Wildlife Biologist Matt Dollison tells KMA News a public meeting will be at the Riverton Community Building on Wednesday, July 13, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. to discuss a planned timber sale at Lake Shawtee Wildlife Management Area, southeast of Randolph. Dollison says DNR officials will provide the details of the harvest, discuss the habitat-related motives, and answer any questions or take comments from the public. Dollison says plans call for the sale to include the trees along Honey Creek and other draws in the area. He says the conservation area is one of the best for preserving grassland wildlife, but the large trees can be detrimental -- particularly for ring-neck pheasants and northern bobwhite quail, both of which are common to the area.

RIVERTON, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO