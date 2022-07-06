ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea 'set to seal £55m Raheem Sterling transfer this week with Man City star joining before pre-season tour'

By Dylan Terry
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

CHELSEA are down to the "final details" of a deal to bring Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling to Stamford Bridge.

The England international, 27, has been heavily linked with a move away from the Etihad this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SHZCx_0gWTP0xa00
Man City man Sterling looks set to finalise a deal with Chelsea Credit: News Group Newspapers Ltd

Barcelona were eyeing to the former Liverpool man earlier this year, but now Chelsea have become the clear favourites to snap him up and hope to secure his signature THIS WEEK.

According to The Independent, the transfer fee will rise to as high as £55million.

This will include £45m upfront with another potential £10m in add-ons.

The report also states that Sterling is "comfortable" with the terms of the move and "excited" to return to London.

Chelsea are expecting him to join the rest of the squad on their pre-season tour of the US - which kicks off on July 17.

Sterling's imminent arrival means the Blues are willing to listen to offers for Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Ziyech has received interest from AC Milan, although the two clubs currently differ with their valuations of the Algerian.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are also looking at the possibility of bringing in other forwards this summer.

They have been linked with a move for Barcelona man Ousmane Dembele for more than six months.

And Cristiano Ronaldo has recently become an option after stating that he wants to leave Manchester United this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has also been linked with a shock transfer to Stamford Bridge.

At the back Thomas Tuchel is keen to replace the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt has been heavily linked with the Blues.

However, it appears more likely that he will sign for Bayern Munich.

