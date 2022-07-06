ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Best Fried Chicken In Michigan

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

There is something truly magical about biting into the perfect piece of fried chicken. The crisp coating surrounding tender, juicy meat is something that dreams are made of — and something that not every restaurant can get just right. While many restaurants have fried chicken on their menu, we are searching for the best of the best in your state . If you're looking for the same (and if your mouth has started watering while reading this), you'll want to stick around.

Mashed graciously compiled a list of all the best places to get fried chicken in the United States. They named Green Dot Stables in Detroit and Lansing as the best friend chicken in Michigan . Here's what they had to say about it:

Green Dot Stables has two locations in Michigan in the cities of Detroit and Lansing. This highly regarded eatery is best known for its scrumptious sliders. Specifically, the Fried Chicken slider is amazing. You get a crispy filet of fried chicken that has been doused with maple syrup. This bad boy tastes even better than it sounds. If you enjoy chicken and waffles, you'll adore these sliders. While you're here, take advantage of their $3 cocktails and their wide selection of beer.

Comments / 0

