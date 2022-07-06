ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

The Best Fried Chicken In Minnesota

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

There is something truly magical about biting into the perfect piece of fried chicken. The crisp coating surrounding tender, juicy meat is something that dreams are made of — and something that not every restaurant can get just right. While many restaurants have fried chicken on their menu, we are searching for the best of the best in your state . If you are looking for the same (and if your mouth has started watering while reading this), you'll want to stick around.

Mashed graciously compiled a list of all the best places to get fried chicken in the United States. They named Brass Rail in Grandy as the best friend chicken in Minnesota . Here's what they had to say about it:

With a history dating back all the way to 1969, Brass Rail has a long history of having the best fried chicken in the state of Minnesota. In fact, it's not even a close competition. The fried chicken here is broasted, which basically means the chicken is cooked by combining everything you love about deep frying and pressure cooking. You can find Brass Rail in the tiny town of Grandy, which has a population of fewer than 100 people.

ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

