ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Two ways to stop chafing this summer if you’re plus-size or mid-size, including an $8 Target buy

By H. J. Hayes
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RpFXA_0gWTOrgL00

SUMMER fashion includes cutoff shorts, flowy sundresses, and daring hemlines – and pretty much every style presents a risk of chafing.

If you're mid-size or plus-size, there are affordable, easy ways to keep thigh and body chafing to a minimum this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qQHZz_0gWTOrgL00
Chafing is a problem that impacts all body types in the summer months Credit: Getty

You might know the chafing common to inner thighs as "chub rub," and depending on your body shape, you might have experienced it under your arms or on your torso, too.

According to Well and Good, chafing can occur anywhere there's friction and moisture. Summer sweat couples with exposed skin to make chafing a common problem in warmer months.

"The chronic rubbing disrupts the skin barrier and may trigger inflammation, which can lead to redness and discomfort," the experts explained.

Yep: chafing is a rash, and if you try to power through it, you can experience burning sensations, stinging, swelling, and even bleeding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F86Cw_0gWTOrgL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cHAJL_0gWTOrgL00

"Because chafing is a rash, it creates an open wound on your skin, which means it shouldn't be ignored," the experts warned.

Your best bet is prevention, and luckily, there are plenty of affordable ways to combat chafing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JLwyk_0gWTOrgL00
The Jockey slip shorts have reinforced inner thighs to beat chafing Credit: Jockey Generation

If your summer wardrobe is full of skirts and sundresses that leave your thighs wide-open for chafing, try a pair of slip shorts, like these $12 Jockey shorts from Target.

The material is thin and breathable enough to prevent chafing without showing off seams through your outfit, or making your inner thighs even sweatier.

Plus, the stretchy shorts come in three colors and a wide range of sizes, from small to XXXL.

They're specially formulated to prevent chafed skin, with extra padding on the inner thighs to give you some cushion.

There's an even more affordable option at Target, too: an $8 stick of Body Glide, a soothing anti-friction balm that goes way beyond thighs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42mEUI_0gWTOrgL00
You can use Body Glide all over to prevent rubbing Credit: body glide

Body Glide is water- and sweat-resistant, so it won't melt off during your day at the beach.

The plant-based ingredients form a barrier over any skin you apply it to – try rubbing it over your thighs, stomach, arms, or even the backs of your heels, if you want to prevent blisters from shoes.

The dry finish won't stain clothes, and the portable stick pops neatly into your purse, fanny pack, or beach bag.

In the reviews section, satisfied customers cheered for Body Glide's versatility.

"I used this product on my last two vacations," one woman wrote. "I went to Vegas and Florida and was able to wear shorts, stroll the strip and walk amusement parks. It was a blessing!

You can even double up, using Body Glide with a pair of shorts, like one commenter did.

The reviewer put on Body Glide and then a pair of shorts, and "walked around for 11 hours STRAIGHT without so much as a single bit of pain from my thighs."

"I had no idea that people could live without pain like this," they added.

Stock up now to enjoy chafe-free thighs all summer – and maybe pick up an extra tube of Body Glide to make easing back into your fall footwear easier, too.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
latest-hairstyles.com

15 Short Choppy Haircuts Women in Their 70s Can Pull-Off

Short choppy haircuts for women over 70 feature tons of textured layers and jagged ends. The length strengthens the cut’s perimeter, benefiting thin, fine hair the most. “A short choppy cut instantly adds volume and body,” says California-based stylist Suji Kim. “The layers create softness, movement, and texture for a youthful appearance. These encourage natural texture to soften up ladies’ facial features,” she adds.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Dry Skin#Jockey#Target
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
shefinds

Why Women Over 40 Who Take These Supplements Every Morning Never Age—Not Just Collagen!

While there are many benefits of taking collagen supplements to promote more supple, radiant and glowing skin, it often isn’t enough to rely on if your goal is a naturally vibrant complexion. While striving for healthy-looking skin over 40, eating a balanced diet, hydrating frequently, exercising and getting enough sleep is imperative, just as supplementing with several different options is.
SKIN CARE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
576K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy