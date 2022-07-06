ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Mixed reviews

By Aaron Gettinger
CHICAGO READER
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Fojtik is openly gay and grew up in the southwest suburbs. He spent years in Washington, D.C., before returning to Chicago, where he was working as Aon’s public affairs manager when he had a chance meeting with Lori Lightfoot, then-chair of the Police Accountability Task Force, at a political fundraiser...

chicagoreader.com

CHICAGO READER

Young people dream up a safer summer in Chicago

This story was originally published by The Trace, a nonprofit newsroom covering gun violence in America. Sign up for its newsletters here. Every Chicago summer follows a familiar pattern: Gun violence begins to spike around Memorial Day, sending municipal leaders into a fit over how to keep young people safe while community members offer up ideas and push back against efforts they doubt will help. This year, Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s response has centered on modifying the city’s decades-old curfew.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

It’s not just personal, it’s policy

Rates of suicide have skyrocketed since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and mental illness is more prevalent today than ever before. However, the societal causes of mental illness are still not widely recognized, so people who suffer mental illness are often treated as though the problem is entirely their own to solve. A new novel, released by Chicago publisher Heeler Books in April, aims to change that.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

A bloody Independence Day in Highland Park

Nothing was said about it on the July 4 television interviews I saw, but among the security experts interviewed during coverage of the Highland Park parade shooting, one face and name had resonance. Crisis management expert and former FBI agent Phil Andrew survived another mass shooting in Chicago’s North Shore suburbs, more than three decades ago.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CHICAGO READER

Welcome to the skate park

“When we go to a skate park, we take up space, and then all of a sudden you don’t see a bunch of guys trying to tell you to move out the way, ’cause we’re the majority now,” says Lid Madrid. “And we’re taking up space, and just changing the way that skate parks traditionally look. Because when our community comes in, you have BIPOC skaters, you have trans skaters, you have gender-nonconforming skaters. It’s, like, unreal.”
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

‘All I feel is loss’

This interview is being co-published with The TRiiBE, a digital media platform that is reshaping the narrative of Black Chicago. After enduring pretrial electronic monitoring (EM) for more than 22 months, Jeremey “Mohawk” Johnson is no longer on house arrest. A Cook County judge released him from EM on Tuesday, June 28. Johnson is still awaiting trial.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Subversive Chicago rock outfit Famous Laughs immerse you in jams on Total Icon

For more than a decade, Chicago multi-instrumentalist and engineer Jake Acosta has been a key player in a loose federation of subversive musicians. He’s done a lot of crucial work running record labels too: beginning in 2011, he’s released a heap of cassettes via Teen River, and then in 2012 he launched Lake Paradise, which has focused on vinyl. Acosta’s labels have ushered music into the world by some of my favorite Chicago indie artists of the past decade, among them rambunctious psych-pop unit Mines, gentle singer-songwriter Julie Byrne, and mellow rocker J Fernandez. Until this month, the most recent Lake Paradise release was a 2018 EP from ambitious local rock group Fran, but Acosta has ended his label’s dry spell with a trippy album from his group Famous Laughs. On the new Total Icon, Acosta wraps up plinking synths and spry percussion in his cracking, weathered guitars. His engrossing six-string landscapes submerge you gradually, as though you’re acclimating your body to a pool by walking toward the deep end inch by inch. Acosta makes wild melodic twists and turns, but he does it gingerly enough that you can luxuriate in them—and the carefulness of his playing doesn’t let his energy leak away. On “Blues of a Kind,” his dry baritone singing plays off lighter guest vocals from Fran’s Maria Jacobson, anchoring the song as shaggy guitars burn through feral fits of anger and circle around an evanescent calm—the song’s sudden moves will keep you hooked, and they might even surprise you into a laugh.
CHICAGO, IL

