Heat Advisory Active Until 9 PM This Evening

By Steve Brandy
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article..HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 108. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT...

natureworldnews.com

Heat Dome Strikes Back in Western Us This Week

Going into this weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists predicted that temperatures will soar across the Intermountain West, with some places perhaps hitting their highest levels of the year thus far. The latter half of the week will see a "hot dome" develop throughout most of the West and High Plains due to...
The Independent

100 million Americans are being warned to stay indoors as heatwave spreads

Over 100 million Americans have been advised to stay indoors as temperatures continued to soar due to a record-breaking heatwave stretching from the Gulf Coast to the Carolinas.Until midweek, as many as 107.5 million people will be affected by a heatwave engulfing a large number of states from central Nebraska to West Virginia, north into Wisconsin and south into Mississippi, the National Weather Service said.Several areas should expect "well above normal to record-breaking temperatures", the weather service said, issuing excessive heat warnings for the region."Plan ahead to avoid heat-related illness and check on relatives and neighbours. The heat should...
AccuWeather

Heat wave to send AccuWeather RealFeel Temps to 115 F

An intense heat dome will remain parked over the southern U.S. into the weekend, increasing energy demands and, with the humidity, posing a significant risk of heat-related illness. Scorching heat that has resulted in triple-digit temperatures over much of the central United States so far this month will concentrate on...
The Independent

Extreme heat warning: What is the Met Office alert being used for the first time?

The Met Office has issued its first ever weather warning for extreme heat in the UK after a weekend which saw the hottest day of the year across all four nations.The new warning, which was launched in June, acknowledges the adverse impacts of high temperatures on people’s health and on infrastructure, such as the transport and energy sectors.It also notes that prolonged periods of unusually hot weather in the UK are more likely due to the effects of climate change. Amber and red warnings can now be issued to inform the public of the possibility of widespread disruption and...
BBC

UK heatwave: Heat-health alert issued as temperatures set to climb

A heat-health alert has been issued for parts of the UK as temperatures are predicted to hit 30C (86F), higher than in Los Angeles, Marbella and Santorini. The alert was raised earlier to level 3 and people are asked to check on those vulnerable to extreme heat. Friday will be...
12tomatoes.com

Why You Might Prefer a Hot Drink When the Weather Heats Up

When it’s really hot outside you might want to just to close the curtains and keep cool in front of the fan. But when you have no choice but to face the heat you might be hankering for a tall glass of cool water or a glass of Coca-Cola with ice. But, traditional wisdom from around the world maintains that drinking a hot drink on a hot day is actually the way to cool your body off. So what’s behind this custom and does it work?
