Heat Advisory Active Until 9 PM This Evening

The Met Office has issued its first ever weather warning for extreme heat in the UK after a weekend which saw the hottest day of the year across all four nations.The new warning, which was launched in June, acknowledges the adverse impacts of high temperatures on people’s health and on infrastructure, such as the transport and energy sectors.It also notes that prolonged periods of unusually hot weather in the UK are more likely due to the effects of climate change. Amber and red warnings can now be issued to inform the public of the possibility of widespread disruption and...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 15 HOURS AGO