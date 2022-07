The Philadelphia Union have done well in 2022 despite struggling on the attacking end, but those tough times may be over after a 7-0 dismantling of D.C. United on Friday night. In front of a national TV audience on ESPN, the Union scored a ninth minute opener, walked into halftime up 5-0, and then—after Andre Blake made several good stops to preserve the shutout—bagged two late goals to consign United to their worst-ever defeat. Julian Carranza walked off with a hat trick, while captain Alejandro Bedoya and Mikael Uhre both posted braces of their own. MLS announced after the game that it...

CHESTER, PA ・ 35 MINUTES AGO