Well, we knew it’d come to this. Right-wing, anti-choice legislators are unhappy merely regulating women’s bodies within the borders of their state, so they’ve kicked it up a notch. In the wake of the Dobbs decision overturning the constitutional protections for reproductive freedom in Roe v. Wade, a number of employers have promised to pay travel costs for any employee who seeks abortion care but cannot access it in their home state. And Biglaw has also stepped up on this issue. Yes, it continues to be bullshit that we’re depending on corporations and employers for bodily autonomy, but until there is a more lasting solution, this employment benefit could make all the difference in the world for someone who wants an abortion now.

TEXAS STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO