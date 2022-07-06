Neal Brown to be Joined by Four Players at Big 12 Media Days

The stage is set for next week's event in Texas.

Next week, WVU head football coach Neal Brown will be heading to Arlington, Texas for the 2022 Big 12 Media Days. This year, Brown will be joined by defensive end Dante Stills, wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton, center Zach Frazier, and cornerback Charles Woods.

Media days are set for July 13th-14th, but no day or time has been revealed for when those representing the Mountaineers will speak.

