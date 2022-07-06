ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

23-month-old drowns in backyard pool, coroner says

By CBS 21 News
local21news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. — On July 4, around 6 p.m., a 23-month-old boy drowned...

local21news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police found missing Berks County teen

LOWER HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police issued an advisory that they have found a missing Lower Heidelberg Township teen. Police were searching for 16-year-old Aiden Milam, a white male described as 5 ft 10 in, 135 lbs, with brown hair, and brown eyes. He was wearing a white t-shirt and plaid pajama pants.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Morning fire reported at home in Shillington

SHILLINGTON, Pa. - A two-alarm fire just after 5 a.m. at a home in the first block of New Holland Avenue. Officials said two people and a cat occupied the structure, but no injuries were reported. Shillington Fire Department was called to reports of smoke showing from the home, but...
SHILLINGTON, PA
wdac.com

Body Found Along Susquehanna River Identified

LANCASTER COUNTY – Authorities have identified the man’s body discovered Wednesday afternoon on Crow Island on the Susquehanna River in Martic Township, Lancaster County. A deputy coroner pronounced an adult male in a riverbed deceased. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office confirmed the male’s identity as 63-year-old Jerry Reynolds of Airville. An investigation into the cause of death is ongoing at this time. State Police had reported that he had been in the location for some time and had frequented the area where he was found. An autopsy is scheduled for today.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allentown, PA
Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Allentown, PA
Allentown, PA
Crime & Safety
Times News

Crews on scene of reported drowning at Lake Hauto

Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported drowning on the third beach at Lake Hauto in Schuylkill County. It was reported around 5 p.m. that a male went underwater. On scene are crews from Rush Township and the Lehighton and Ryan Township’s dive teams.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Carbon discusses lake drowning

Carbon County Commissioners sent their condolences to the family of the teen who drowned in Mauch Chunk Lake on the Fourth of July, and added that while the investigation is still ongoing, everything was done by staff that could have been done. On Thursday, the board discussed the incident that...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Body of 18-year-old found in Scranton identified

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The identity of the deceased 18-year-old authorities found in Scranton on Friday has been released. The Chief Lackawanna County Coroner confirmed that Sarai Jean-Louis was the 18-year-old officials found on Friday. Jean-Louis’s body was found on Friday around 12:49 a.m. in the 600 block of...
SCRANTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Coroner#Accident#The Lehigh Valley Coroner
WBRE

Man accused of fleeing hit-and-run tree crash

FORKS TOWNSHIP, SULLIVAN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after they say he crashed his car into a tree, and fled from the scene while under the influence. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on June 20 around 11:59 p.m., a Chevrolet was driving along Molyneux Hill Road in Forks Township when the driver, 36-year-old […]
FORKS TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man dies after car hits guardrail in Hilltown Twp.

HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - A 53-year-old man died after a crash in Bucks County Wednesday night. Police responded for the report of a crash with injuries in the area of Route 309 in the area of Reliance Road in Hilltown Township at 10 p.m. Arriving officers found a car had...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Newswatch 16

Coroner investigating after teen dies in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old in Lackawanna County. According to the coroner, Sarai Jean-Louis was found on the 600 block of North Main Avenue in Scranton early Friday morning. Dozens of police officers responded to the area. Jean-Louis was taken to the hospital,...
SCRANTON, PA
6abc Action News

Shooting leaves 3 injured in Lansdale, Pennsylvania

LANSDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A shooting left three people injured Thursday night in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. It happened just before 10 p.m. on the unit block of West Hancock Street in Lansdale. The victims were transported to area hospitals for unknown injuries. It's still unclear if any arrests were made.
LANSDALE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy