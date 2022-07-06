ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Nets sign free-agent forward T.J. Warren

Brooklyn Daily Eagle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brooklyn Nets aren’t waiting for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to find new homes. Instead, they’re welcoming new additions to the Barclays Center in anticipation of reshaping their ever-morphing roster. An ESPN report indicated Tuesday that the Nets have agreed on a one-year contract with free-agent...

The Spun

Nets Reportedly Made Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade Offer

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly turned down a massive trade offer for NBA superstar Kevin Durant. According to NBA insiders Chris Haynes and Vincent Goodwill, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly offered KD in exchange for Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and four future draft picks. While Durant is no doubt a generational talent,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers

After helping the Golden State Warriors lift their fourth championship in the past eight years, Gary Payton II decided to take his talents elsewhere in free agency. The 29-year-old opted to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers on a three-year deal worth $28 million. Losing Payton will be a significant blow for the Warriors, but […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Hoops Rumors

Wizards owner Ted Leonsis defends provisions in Bradley Beal's new contract

As ESPN’s Bobby Marks previously relayed, Bradley Beal‘s new five-year, maximum-salary contract with the Wizards contains a no-trade clause — making him just the 10th player in league history to receive one. In addition to featuring a no-trade clause, Beal’s $251M deal includes a 15% trade kicker and a fifth-year player option, according to Marks.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

3 Late Offseason Moves For New York Knicks To Consider

The New York Knicks entered the 2022 NBA offseason coming off a disappointing campaign. After earning the No. 4 seed during the 2020-21 season, they were unable to replicate that level of success in the 2021-22 campaign. New York finished with a record of 37-45, finishing in a tie for...
NBA
Yardbarker

Kings Officially Acquire Kevin Huerter In Trade With Hawks

“In acquiring Justin and Moe, we add two defensive-minded, quality veterans who can help our team on the court and in the locker room,” Hawks president of basketball operations Travis Schlenk said. “We would like to thank Kevin for his contributions, both on and off the court. He grew as a player and person in his four seasons with us and we wish him the best in Sacramento.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Associated Press

Ogwumike, WNBA continue push for Brittney Griner's release

CHICAGO (AP) — Brittney Griner is “the fun aunt,” according to Nneka Ogwumike. She is resilient and kind, Ogwumike said. A fellow daughter of Texas, and Ogwumike’s father’s favorite player. Speaking Friday ahead of the WNBA’s All-Star festivities in Chicago, Ogwumike focused more on Griner’s humanity than her playing ability as the league continued to push for Griner’s release from her detention in Russia. “BG, Brittney Griner, is an American hero,” said Ogwumike, an All-Star forward for the Los Angeles Sparks. “She is ours and she is yours, and we must get her home.” Ogwumike, the president of the WNBA players’ association, joined Griner’s wife, Cherelle, the Rev. Al Sharpton, Seattle Storm star Sue Bird and union leader Terri Jackson for a press conference calling for mercy for Griner a day after the eight-time All-Star pleaded guilty to drug possession charges that could see her sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.
CHICAGO, IL

