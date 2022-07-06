ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

“Thérèse”

By Jane Bua
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In Gallery 907 of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, there is a painting of a young girl. She lounges with her hands on her head, lost in thought beside a white cat. It is Balthus’ Thérèse Dreaming, unsettling to some and beautiful to those who understand her. Singer...

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
POPSUGAR

North West Won Paris Couture Week in Nose Rings, Bomber Jackets, and Platform Shoes

Likely influenced by her father Kanye West's personal style, North West is taking the fashion scene by storm with oversize silhouettes and edgy details, like leather jackets and chunky combat boots. She may be young, but she's already displaying a strong fashion aesthetic. Of course, it helps to have the assistance of expert stylists who can source designer pieces. At Paris Couture Fashion Week, the 9-year-old joined her mom, Kim Kardashian, and her grandma Kris Jenner for several public appearances, further proving she's a formidable fashion force in her own right.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Pitchfork

Save Me

After three albums about unstable, intense relationships, Empress Of’s Lorely Rodriguez closed her 2020 record I’m Your Empress Of with some distressed revelations: “I get off on being awful to myself/I need some help, I need help/I need myself.” Upon that record’s release, Rodriguez took a pandemic-induced break from her own music, composing for the Amazon show The Wilds and contributing a song to an Ad Council campaign bringing music to struggling middle schoolers. A year and a half later, she’s reunited with producer BJ Burton for the new Save Me EP, a transitional moment for an artist who’s continually shifted between straightforward pop and more experimental music. Released on her own label Major Arcana, Save Me represents an opportunity to consolidate her sound while exploring less intense territory.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Ms. Lauryn Hill Reunites With Wyclef Jean to Perform Fugees Songs at Essence Festival: Watch

Last night (July 1), Ms. Lauryn Hill reunited with Wyclef Jean at Essence Festival in New Orleans. Thirty minutes into his performance, Hill made a surprise appearance and the two performed four Fugees songs together: “Killing Me Softly,” “How Many Mics,” “Fu-Gee-La,” and “Ready or Not,” notes Stereogum. Check out a fan video of the former performance below.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Balthus
Person
Maya Hawke
Pitchfork

Phoebe Bridgers Joins Clairo to Perform “Bags” in Italy: Watch

Phoebe Bridgers joined Clairo on stage during her set last night (July 5) at the Carroponte in Milan, Italy, to perform her 2019 single “Bags.” Bridgers and Clairo shared a bill—Clairo is touring Europe in support of her 2021 LP Sling, while Bridgers is in the middle of a string of European festival dates. Check out their duet on “Bags” at Stereogum. Bridgers appears as the song approaches its finale.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Reggae Film Star

Damien Jurado had been making records with assorted musicians for a dozen years before he made his first one with the producer Richard Swift, in 2010. They became instant creative foils and deep companions, cutting cover collections and bonding like brothers. Two essential things happened to Jurado’s music, too: First, Jurado—whose fragile tales of peripatetic loners and soft-spoken losers were sometimes decorated only by his murmured falsetto—began enjoying the process. “I just love being in the studio,” he said after finishing their fourth LP together. “Before I met Richard … I hated it.” That discovery, in turn, sparked one of the most staggering streaks of any American singer-songwriter during the previous decade. From 2010’s expansive but cozy Saint Bartlett to 2016’s dioramic Visions of Us on the Land, Jurado’s four collaborations with Swift framed the high stakes of his characters’ low situations with perfect psychedelic drapery. If Jurado’s earlier works felt like scenes from a curious movie written but not yet made, these records were the whole picture show, tenderly conceptualized and vividly rendered.
MUSIC
ARTnews

One-of-a-Kind Dylan Record Nets $1.77 M., Indigenous Artists Battle Fakes in Canada, and More: Morning Links for July 8, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. FERTILE GROUND. After pushing its 2021 edition to this year because of the pandemic, the closely watched Istanbul Biennial has released its list of artists and catalogue contributors, ArtAsiaPacific reports. They number 82, and include Cooking Sections, Crip magazine, and Lida Abdul. Helmed by David Teh, Amar Kanwar, and Ute Meta Bauer , the exhibition will run from September 11 through November 14. The show has eschewed a thematic focus and instead takes “composting” as its guiding process. Intriguingly, the webpage with the contributor lineup notes that it is “a live document that is continually being updated as the 17th Istanbul Biennial compost continues to turn and grow.” Never a dull moment in the biennial world these days.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Cat#Actor#Gallery#Th R Se Dreaming#Th R Se
nftevening.com

The Prodigy MC x Artist Maxim To Release NFT Collection on Snowcrash

Visionary artist Maxim and founding member of world-renowned genre-defying explosive dance music band, The Prodigy is releasing an NFT collection. The artist, also known as (Double M), has worked with Web3 studio and NFT platform Snowcrash for this exciting project, which will launch on Crypto.com. Officially, the “Lepidopterror Collection” consists...
LIFESTYLE
Kerrang

Album review: Powerwolf – The Monumental Mass – A Cinematic Metal Event

Near the end of 2021, Powerwolf held a characteristically theatrical and aspiring live streaming event that’s been dutifully captured here. Broken into four chapters (Temptation, Sin, Confession, and Forgiveness), it’s an impeccably performed and meticulously crafted overview of their career whose filmic qualities elevate it to superlative heights.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Collider

A24 Releases 'Marcel the Shell (Unplugged)' Cover Album

A24 just released the cover album the world didn’t know it needed: Marcel the Shell (Unplugged). The album features the titular character Marcel, the shell, voiced by Jenny Slate, from their acclaimed stop-motion film Marcel the Shell with Shoes On. On it, he performs two irresistibly heartwarming tracks: Eagles’ Peaceful Easy Feeling and the perennial camp anthem, Linger.
ENTERTAINMENT
Pitchfork

Yaya Bey Releases New Video for “Big Daddy Ya”: Watch

Yaya Bey has shared a new music video for her song “Big Daddy Ya.” The track comes from Remember Your North Star, her most recent LP and second studio album overall. In the clip, which she directed herself, the Brooklyn R&B singer-songwriter can be seen posing before a camera in a range of stylish outfits during a photoshoot. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Mitski’s “Love Me More” Gets A Frenetic-Then-Peaceful Clark Remix

The final advance single from Mitski’s Laurel Hell was “ ,” a poppy new wave track that spent its runtime piling on jittery tension, in part through a dizzying array of synth melodies. Today that song gets a remix from Clark, who at first plays up the frenetic elements in the song and then extracts them altogether, as if all that kinetic energy has finally been exhausted.
MUSIC
Complex

Mustafa’s “Ali” Wins 2022 Prism Prize for Top Canadian Music Video

Toronto’s Mustafa has been crowned the winner of the 2022 Prism Prize for his music video “Ali.”. The self-directed video was selected by a panel of over 130 esteemed industry professionals in Canadian music and visual arts. Mustafa took home the $20,000 Grand Prize for Canadian music video of the year, surpassing nine other videos from artists like Haviah Mighty, BADBADNOTGOOD, and more.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy