Welcome to our Weekend Roundup of events in Montgomery County. Here are nine things to do this weekend:. Wheaton Summer Concert Series: Come out for a night of blockbuster movies and live music ranging from R&B to Reggae at Wheaton’s TGIF Summer Concert Series! The event takes place every 2nd and 4th friday of July-August from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Concerts will be located at the Marian Fryer Town Plaza on 2424 Reedie Drive, Wheaton, MD 20902. The event is free to the public, with flyer details found here.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO