PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We’ve declared a First Alert for very hot temperatures this weekend. We’re forecasting 113 degrees on Saturday and 112 on Sunday. We haven’t seen temperatures this hot in three weeks, and we’re likely to be starting a heatwave that will last until monsoon moisture returns next week. Even Friday, we’re expecting highs to top 110 degrees. To be clear, there are no heat watches or excessive heat warnings from the National Weather Service at this point, but we think it’s appropriate to give folks a heads up for the hot weekend ahead. Wouldn’t it be great to have a weekend without mountain and heat-related rescues? Sadly, that will probably not be the case.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO