Langlade County, WI

COVID updates continue from health department

Antigo Daily Journal
 2 days ago

While it may seem like society has moved on from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Langlade County Health Department continues to see cases of the contagious disease.

Weekly reports are issued Friday’s on its website and social media pages.

As of July 1, the department reported 41 new cases, compared to an average monthly new case volume of 36. There were 69 cases in isolation and six people hospitalized.

The health department also reports there have 92 deaths in the county due to COVID.

Finally, 9,954 residents (52.1%) have a completed series of COVID shots, and 5,955 people (31.1%) have received an additional booster dose.

Comments / 0

