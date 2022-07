The children’s reading program starts Tuesday, June 21, and will run until August 30, with the final drawing on September 1. For each book a child reads, a ticket goes in for a drawing. A ticket is drawn once a week for a $5 gift certificate for the Jefferson Scoop. At the end of the summer, there will be a drawing for the grand prize of a $25 gift certificate to Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shop, in Damariscotta. The Jefferson Public Library’s summer hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 4 – 7 p.m., effective Tuesday, June 21. The library is located in the Jefferson Village School, 48 Washington Road.

JEFFERSON, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO