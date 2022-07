CLEAR LAKE — The Region 2 Transit System is settling into their new office to serve Clear Lake and Hancock County. OneVision earlier this year decided to end their contract with the North Iowa Area Council of Governments to provide transit services in those areas due to financial and insurance-related issues. Region 2 announced days before OneVision’s contract ended on June 30th that they would take over the service starting on July 1st.

