Oklahoma City, OK

Chet Holmgren shines in SLC Summer League debut

By CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY — Chet Holmgren shined in his summer league debut, scoring 13 of his 23 points in the first quarter to help the Oklahoma City Thunder build an early 20-point lead en route to a 98-77 victory over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.

The No. 2 pick in the draft -- and former Minnehaha Academy standout -- also had seven rebounds, four assists and a Salt Lake City Summer League-record six blocks in 24 minutes. Holmgren, a versatile 7-footer from Gonzaga who averaged 14.1 points and 9.9 rebounds and ranked fourth nationally with 3.7 blocks per game, finished 7 of 9 from the floor and 5 of 5 at the free throw line.

Holmgren made 4 of 5 shots in the first quarter, including three 3-pointers. He sat out the first six minutes of the second quarter before finding Jalen Williams for a dunk to make it 42-22. Holmgren made six straight shots after missing his first attempt.

Jalen Williams, the No. 12 pick out of Santa Clara, added 17 points to help Oklahoma City spoil the debut of new Utah coach Will Hardy. Josh Giddey finished with 14 points and 11 assists.

Oklahoma City closed the third quarter on a 10-0 run for a 78-50 lead.

