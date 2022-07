MASON CITY — A St. Paul Minnesota man has been arrested after a pursuit through three north-central Iowa counties Wednesday that reached speeds of 126 miles per hour. A criminal complaint states 31-year-old Paul Brooks was stopped for speeding on Interstate 35 in Wright County. Brooks then fled the stop with a pursuit lasting through Wright, Franklin and Cerro Gordo counties. Besides reaching a top speed of 126 miles per hour, he also is accused of going 113 miles per hour in a marked road work zone.

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO