Charleston, WV

Two Charleston felons facing federal gun charges after Leon Sullivan Way shooting incident

By LESLIE RUBIN
wchstv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two Charleston felons are now facing federal gun charges after a shots fired incident last week along Leon Sullivan Way in Charleston where two AR-15 rifles were discovered. Kevin Denson, 35, is federally charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm....

wchstv.com

Comments / 1

