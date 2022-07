Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, raised $9.1 million in the second fundraising quarter for his Senate campaign, according to figures shared first with NBC News. Ryan more than doubled his $4.1 million fundraising haul from the first three months of the year, adding nearly 90,000 new donors from April through June, per his campaign. Nearly all of the second quarter contributions were in amounts of $100 or less.

OHIO STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO