ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Sidewalk repairs to cause temporary lane closures along NE Jacksonville Road

By Staff Report
ocala-news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOcala motorists can expect temporary road closures along NE Jacksonville Road, between NW 1st Avenue and NE 33rd Street,...

www.ocala-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
alachuatoday.com

Gainesville Area Road and Traffic Interruptions July 8-15, 2022

GAINESVILLE - Below are the updated City of Gainesville traffic impacts scheduled for July 8-15, 2022. NW 14th Street: Northwest 14th Street will be closed between Northwest First Avenue and West University Avenue on Tuesday, July 12. NW Fifth Avenue: Northwest Fifth Avenue will be closed between Northwest 16th and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Temporary lane closures planned along Fisher Road in Marion County

Motorists in Marion County can expect temporary road closures along Fisher Road, between the intersections of Sequoia Trail and Sequoia Drive Terrace, beginning on Monday, July 11 through Friday, July 22. Art Walker Construction, Inc. will be replacing pipes and installing stormwater structures. Workers and equipment will be located in...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Fort King National Historic Landmark closing for maintenance on July 11

The park grounds, trail, and fort at the Fort King National Historic Landmark (3925 E Fort King Street) will be closing for maintenance on Monday, July 11. The maintenance will begin in the morning, and the park is expected to reopen the same day at noon. The park is open seven days a week from sunrise to sunset or 7 p.m. (whichever comes first).
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocala, FL
Traffic
City
Ocala, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
Marion County, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
County
Marion County, FL
Marion County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Ocala, FL
Government
sltablet.com

Potential Delays To Solid Waste Services In South Lake County

The Lake County Division of Solid Waste’s vendor for residential trash and recycling collection, Waste Pro, is experiencing staffing challenges in the South Lake County area. Residents in unincorporated South Lake County may experience collection issues as a result. Residents who experience issues with their collection services should contact the Lake County Division of Solid Waste at [email protected] so that their issue may be tracked.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

VPSD crew trains on agency’s new ambulance

The Villages Public Safety Department is moving full speed ahead on its ambulance operations transition.Roughly 150 firefighter-paramedics took turns driving one of the agency’s new ambulances last week to become familiar with the nuances of the vehicle. It is a key step in getting them ready for Oct. 1, when The Villages Public Safety Department begins ambulance service in The Villages portion of Sumter County, replacing the county’s contracted provider, American Medical Response. “The driving training was a good move to get the crews acclimated and behind the wheel,” VPSD Fire Chief Edmund Cain said. “The training worked out terrific, and the crews are starting to get excited about the whole transition. Things are moving smoothly.” Also last week, the third of the 12 new ambulances arrived in the community. Of the 12, one will be stationed at each of the nine VPSD stations with three as backups.
THE VILLAGES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Closures#Ne 33rd Street#The Marion County Office
villages-news.com

OMG there is a Turnpike in my back yard!

To those residents who signed a petition for a sound barrier to be built due to the Turnpike noise:. 1. THE TURNPIKE WAS THERE WHEN YOU BOUGHT YOUR HOME/PROPERTY!!. 2. Did you not hear the noise from the Turnpike while viewing your prospective purchase?. Now you are requesting that The...
THE VILLAGES, FL
moderncampground.com

300-Site Newberry RV Park Plan OK’d

An application for a site and development plan for Treehouse Village RV Resort has been approved by Florida’s Newberry Board of Adjustment. The decision came during the group’s June 13 meeting, a report said. Under the proposal submitted by JBPro Engineering, which acted as the agent for owner...
NEWBERRY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WCJB

Marion County leaders host ‘State of the County’ town hall

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The first of four ‘town hall’ gatherings took place at the Circle Square Commons Cultural Center on Friday afternoon. The State of the County address is an annual initiative by the Marion County Board of County Commissioners to share with residents some of the year’s successes.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville single-family housing zoning in jeopardy

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New affordable housing could come to Gainesville if the city commission votes to get rid of single-family zoning but some residents are opposing the measure. Commissioners Cynthia Chestnut, Desmon Duncan-Walker, and Harvey Ward are against the measure that would allow multi-family units to be built in...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are dead following a wreck at a rest area on Interstate 75 in Gainesville on Wednesday. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say they requested assistance from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office at 1:58 p.m. after a tesla became pinned under a semi-truck. It happened at the southbound rest area near mile marker 382.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Attempted traffic stop ends with highspeed chase and arrest

A Dunnellon man was arrested and now faces fleeing and drug charges after law enforcement officers said he tried to avoid a routine traffic stop. According to the arrest documents, the arresting Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy reported that at 5:10 a.m. he saw the driver of a Jeep Cherokee leave the parking lot of a Circle K gas station outside Hernando off State Road 200, but not wearing his seatbelt.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Lakeside Landings resident arrested at Southern Trace Plaza

A Lakeside Landings resident was arrested at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy spotted 51-year-old Christian Allan Ciemenski at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Circle K. The deputy was aware that a warrant had been issued for Ciemenski for a probation violation. He was taken into custody.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Another congregation moving to ‘church row’ raises concerns about traffic

Another church planned for Wildwood’s “church row” along County Road 462 East drew some opposition Tuesday at a meeting of the city Planning and Zoning Board. Encounter Church, currently based in Coleman, wants to build a 12,000-square-foot church on the north side of CR 462 about three-quarters of a mile east of U.S. 301.
WILDWOOD, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Hernando Historic School extension sees demolition after rising expenses

Demolition equipment touched ground July 6 after a decision was reached to remove a portion of the Hernando Historic School, an extension built decades ago that previously hosted the Family Resource Center. The teardown, which is expected to be complete July 19, saw action after years of maintenance costs led...
HERNANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy