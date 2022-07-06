Sidewalk repairs to cause temporary lane closures along NE Jacksonville Road

The Villages Public Safety Department is moving full speed ahead on its ambulance operations transition.Roughly 150 firefighter-paramedics took turns driving one of the agency’s new ambulances last week to become familiar with the nuances of the vehicle. It is a key step in getting them ready for Oct. 1, when The Villages Public Safety Department begins ambulance service in The Villages portion of Sumter County, replacing the county’s contracted provider, American Medical Response. “The driving training was a good move to get the crews acclimated and behind the wheel,” VPSD Fire Chief Edmund Cain said. “The training worked out terrific, and the crews are starting to get excited about the whole transition. Things are moving smoothly.” Also last week, the third of the 12 new ambulances arrived in the community. Of the 12, one will be stationed at each of the nine VPSD stations with three as backups.

