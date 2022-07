On July 4, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Deputies from the Kern Valley Substation responded to a search and rescue call in the area of Remington Hot Springs for a report of two missing swimmers possibly swept away by the river current. Deputies arrived at Hobo Camp Ground and spoke with the reporting party Laurio Favian. The reporting party advised that the two subjects were attempting to cross the Kern River with additional subjects when the two were swept away downstream by the river current. The two missing subjects are identified as 19-year-old Samuel Raymundo (H/M, 5”6, 150, Blk/Bro, DOB: 10-04-03) and 27 -year-old Diego Cabo (H/M, 5”5, 140 Blk/Bro, DOB: 04-15-1995).

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO