Commercial Point – Overnight a local helped find a suspect that plowed into private property and then took off. At approximately 12:20 am Commercial Point Sgt. Murphy and Officer Menshouse were dispatched to the area of 47 Main St in the village of Commerical Point. The caller stated a pickup truck crashed into a fence pole and several feet of fence between two different land owners, that he had witnessed the crash and was following the man. When officers arrived on the scene they found a fence damaged and pieces of a truck.

COMMERCIAL POINT, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO