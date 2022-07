Nelsonville – A woman has been arrested and a man has been hospitalized after a domestic fight with a knife. According to Nelsonville Police, at 11:59PM Officers responded to Poplar St for a report of a Domestic Disturbance. The caller reported that a male individual and his ex-girlfriend were fighting. At this time, it was unknown if the altercation was verbal or physical because the caller hung up the phone.

NELSONVILLE, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO