Ruth Ann Shepherd, 81, College Springs/Shenandoah, Iowa

(Clarinda) -- Clarinda's new superintendent is getting acclimated to his new surroundings. Jeff Privia officially took the district's reigns July 1, following his selection by the Clarinda School Board in early May. Privia comes to Clarinda from the Underwood School District, where he served as pre-K-5 principal for 19 years. He succeeds Chris Bergman, who announced her resignation back in January, and officially stepped down at the end of the 2021-22 school year. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Privia says he actually began working in the district in June.

CLARINDA, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO