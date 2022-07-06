Ruth Ann Shepherd, 81, College Springs/Shenandoah, Iowa

Pronunciation: Pull-King-Harn (rhymes with YARN) Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, July 16 (Prior to Service) Visitation Start:11:00 a.m. Visitation End:1:00 p.m. (Service) Memorials:. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. Burial, with military honors by the Atlantic Color Guard,...
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's inaugural barbecue contest has taken on extra significance. Preparations continue for the 1st annual Shenandoah ShenDig barbecue competition July 29-30 at the Elks Lodge. Officials with the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah and the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association announce that the event has been named an official qualifier event with the Kansas City Barbecue Society. Mace Hensen and Stacy Truex are co-chairs of the competition. Hensen tells KMA News earning that status is a major milestone.
(KMAland) -- Clarinda native Jett Williams has earned his way to the Iowa National High School Rodeo team. Williams will compete with his teammates in Gillette, Wyoming from July 17th through 23rd in steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding and light rifle shooting competitions. View a complete release below. If you...
TAYLOR COUNTY, Iowa — Water tests are being conducted on a lake in southern Iowa on Friday after a Missouri resident became infected with a brain-eating amoeba after visiting an Iowa state park. The Iowa Department of Public Health says the patient ordered the shutdown of the beach at Lake of Three Fires in Taylor […]
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda's new superintendent is getting acclimated to his new surroundings. Jeff Privia officially took the district's reigns July 1, following his selection by the Clarinda School Board in early May. Privia comes to Clarinda from the Underwood School District, where he served as pre-K-5 principal for 19 years. He succeeds Chris Bergman, who announced her resignation back in January, and officially stepped down at the end of the 2021-22 school year. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Privia says he actually began working in the district in June.
SHENANDOAH, Iowa — Friends, family, and well-wishers will be saying goodbye in southwestern Iowa tomorrow to a hero. Hugh Bell of Shenandoah was an Army Air Force pilot in World War II and Governor Reynolds would like as many people to be at his funeral as possible. "He would...
SHENANDOAH, Iowa - If you are driving through downtown Shenandoah, you may hear the sounds of hammers striking a nail into a piece of plywood, or a saw slicing through a two by four. You might not notice the smooth ride when cruising down three of the city's major streets...
DES MOINES, Iowa – A southern Iowa beach is closed due to a life-threatening amoeba. The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) says swimming is temporarily off-limits at the beach at Lake of Three Fires in Taylor County due to a Missouri resident who recently swam at the beach catching a confirmed infection of Naegleria fowleri.
OMAHA, Neb. — Heavy rain is projected for Thursday afternoon and evening but the threat for widespread flooding is over eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The Omaha area is expected to see storms between 3 to 9 p.m. and "localized" flooding is possible with 1-3 inches of rain possible during persistent thunderstorms.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We might be witnessing the end of an era. VFW posts in Omaha and across the country are closing their doors. VFW halls across the country were already struggling, then COVID hit and delivered a knockout punch. Over in Carter Lake at VFW Post 9661, there’s...
(Corning) -- The 2022 Adams County Fair is underway in Corning. Activities kicked off Friday with the Halter and Showmanship portion of the 4-H horse show at 10 a.m. Other festivities planned for the day include the shooting sports exhibitions at 3 p.m., the Adams County Fair Queen and Mr. and Mrs. Little coronations at 5:30 p.m., and to wrap up the night is Logan Mize with special guests Steven Bankey and the Flatlanders.
