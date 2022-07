YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Two women and one man have been arrested in connection to the death of a Ypsilanti Township man who was shot and killed while live on Facebook last month. According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at about 11 a.m. on June 28 in the 1000 block of Nash Avenue. Authorities say 46-year-old Terrill Smith was live-streaming when the shooting “was overheard/witnessed by many.” Police found Smith lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital and died from his injuries. Terrill Smith (courtesy: Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office) “Prior to being...

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO