The Village of Fredericktown will begin its annual fire hydrant flushing on Monday, July 11th. Flushing hydrants increases the lifespan of hydrants and valves, and also removes sediment from water mains. Water may temporarily appear cloudy as a result of hydrant flushing, so we ask that customers leave water on until their water is clear. The hydrant flushing generally lasts about three weeks. We want to thank our utility customers in advance for their patience with this endeavor.

FREDERICKTOWN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO