The complainant contacted the Knox County Sheriff’s Office regarding telecommunications harassment. A deputy made contact with the complainant and a report was taken. Deputies were dispatched to the Dollar General store on N. Sandusky St. on a possible shoplifting call. When deputies arrived they spoke with a sales clerk who advised he confronted an individual about a possible shoplifting. The suspect took off running out of the store, threatening to come back and beat up the clerk. The clerk was not able to provide any video or have any proof of what might have been taken. The clerk advised he would speak to the manager to get video and a list of missing items at a later date.

KNOX COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO