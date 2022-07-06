ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Capitol Avenue Bronze Project celebrates $1 million, announces newest statues

By Eve Hamilton
capcity.news
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE, Wyo. — Donors and artists gathered together to celebrate the Capitol Avenue Bronze Project’s first $1 million, which has been donated over the last several years. During the celebration, two new statues were on display: a sculpture of J.E. Stimson by Joel Turner and “River Motion”...

capcity.news

101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne Neighborhood Night Out Block Party Locations Announced

Nineteen block parties will be held throughout Cheyenne next Thursday, July 14, as the community celebrates Neighborhood Night Out. Now in its thirteenth year, the community-building event is designed to bring neighbors, businesses, and police together in partnership against crime in Cheyenne. "When neighbors are able to meet and connect...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

The Mayor's Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (7/8/22)

NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Fourth of July holiday was a special one for the Collins family. I loved the weather and found time to play nine holes of golf with my father. Last Monday, Judy and I went to a concert at FE Warren Air Force Base, where Runaway June, John Michael Montgomery, and Trace Adkins gave a free concert to current Airmen and retirees. It felt like a mini CFD, with thousands of people packing the place and being wowed. John Michael Montgomery was one of my favorite singers in the 90s. Hearing the words to “Life’s a Dance,” “I Can Love You Like That,” and “Sold” took me back and made me smile. I love that our military gets entertainment like this. When the concert ended, we all turned around and watched the fireworks that were put on by CFD and the city. What a way to end an amazing day!
CHEYENNE, WY
Optopolis

The Grier building has a new horse-racing tenant.

Grier building when Dillinger's was Vacant, Array sign still posted -Optopolis. Do you recognize this building? This is the Grier building on the corner of Central Avenue and East Lincolnway. It now has a new tenant-specifically having to do with horse racing-which has opened up shop in what was previously Dillinger's Bar.
CHEYENNE, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Wyoming Government
Wyoming Society
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Wyoming State
KGAB AM 650

Summer Is Heating Up! Here Are You Cheyenne Weekend Plans

That's right, summer is heating up! It's time to figure out your weekend plans, but don't worry, I can help you out with that. There are a ton of events going on, so you'll be able to kick back and enjoy your weekend in style. Maybe you'll want to hit up a patio for drinks or lunch or dinner? Maybe taking a walk and checking out things around town? Whatever you're looking to do, I have you covered.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

City of Cheyenne prioritizes county pocket annexation

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There are 65 pockets of Laramie County land surrounded by City of Cheyenne boundaries, and city officials are now prioritizing the annexation of that land this year. The pockets contain 127 independently owned properties. They are unincorporated lands that, though surrounded by the city, do not...
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Annexation of County Pockets

The City Council has identified the annexation of county pockets as a 2022 priority. The City will be moving forward on this and plans future public meetings for the areas under consideration so the property owners can ask questions to get a better understanding of the process and potential impacts.
CHEYENNE, WY
#Statues#Capitol Building#Bronze
capcity.news

Obituaries: Ditzler, Cates, Torres, Druce

Vaughn A. Ditzler, Jr., 92, formerly of Cheyenne, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Aurora, Colorado. He was born on Feb. 15, 1930, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to Vaughn and Frances Ditzler. Vaughn joined the U.S. Army Air Force in 1947 serving through 1953 where he learned of his...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne native becomes Oregon Air National Guard 142nd Force Support's squadron commander

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Cheyenne native has become the new commander for the 142nd Force Support Squadron of the Oregon Air National Guard. In a change of command ceremony on June 10, Lt. Col. Berlinda White from Cheyenne said, “I am so excited to be part of your team and even more excited to be part of your guard family. I will do my best to inspire each of you to reach your highest potential in an environment of trust and respect. I am certain, together, we can achieve anything.”
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Proposed Temporary Turbidity Increase in Wyoming's Muddy Creek

A recent press release from the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (WDEQ) stated that the Wyoming Game and Fish Department requested a temporary increase in turbidity in Muddy Creek near Buffalo, Wyoming. The temporary increase in turbidity is connected to channel restoration. This request would exceed the normal limit by...
BUFFALO, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Cheyenne Frontier Days Unveils Carnival Food

Fun Biz Fair Food, the famous award-winning culinary creator of fair food across the country, will be showcasing unique rodeo eats at this year's Cheyenne Frontier Days, one of the largest rodeo and western festival in the country. Like at all its fairs, Fun Biz only serves certified Angus beef...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Electric Vehicles charging ports are coming to Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - City officials came together Thursday morning, to discuss Laramie County’s expanding transportation plan. With upcoming Federal Grant funds for electric vehicles or EV charging stations, WYDOT’s recently announced the national push for federal and private businesses, to diversify charging stations at key interstates and sections.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Concert Scheduled For Next Week In Cheyenne Canceled

This is somewhat unexpected, hip hop artist, B.O.B. was set to perform at the Cheyenne Civic Center next Thursday, July 14. But, the event itself on AXS has listed the show as canceled. You can check out the link for yourself here. I searched for a while on both Cheyenne...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (7/7/22–7/8/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Sheriff's candidates debate local issue in Burns

BURNS, Wyo. — Burns Plex South Gym was full of local supporters as the Laramie County Sheriff’s candidates debated last night, June 30. Boyd Wrede, Brian Kozak, and Don Hollingshead were present to discuss various issues that face the county. The debate was based on quotes from the...
capcity.news

Obituaries: Gutierrez, Roybal

Carlos Vincent Gutierrez, 38, of Cheyenne, passed at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado, after a long illness surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 31, 1983, in Cheyenne to Albert and Cecilia Gutierrez. Prior to his illness, Carlos was employed as an auto detailer.
CHEYENNE, WY

