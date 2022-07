A Naperville program that would give developers an incentive to carve out housing for low to moderate income residents is on shaky ground after a vote Wednesday from the members of the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission. The commissioners acknowledged the lack of affordable housing in Naperville as being an ongoing problem, but said they were uncomfortable with applying any blanket provisions city-wide after the plan was reviewed by local consulting firm SB Friedman. The plans included reducing administrative fees and relaxing regulations for building heights and parking lots. The lack of a recommendation from the commission precedes a final review and vote by city council, who will determine whether the plan will move forward as currently proposed.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO