Highland Park shooting: No bail for accused shooter, who authorities say also considered 2nd attack in Wisconsin

By John Keilman, Laura Rodríguez Presa, Robert McCoppin, Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago
Sebastian Salas signs a marker in the growing memorial near the Central Avenue parade route in Highland Park on July 6, 2022, two days after a mass shooting at the Fourth of July parade. Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

A Lake County judge on Wednesday ordered Robert E. “Bobby” Crimo III, accused of carrying out the rooftop massacre at Highland Park’s Independence Day parade, held without bail on seven counts of first-degree murder.

Calling Crimo a “specific and present threat to the community,” Judge Theodore Potkonjak ordered him to remain in jail. Crimo’s next hearing is set for July 28.

Just after the hearing, Lake County Deputy Sheriff Chris Covelli dropped a startling new allegation, telling reporters Crimo happened upon a “celebration” in the Madison, Wisconsin, area after fleeing Highland Park and “seriously contemplated using the firearm he had in his vehicle to commit another shooting.”

Covelli said Crimo decided against it because he had not done enough research. Crimo had a KelTec SUB2000 rifle and 60 rounds of ammunition with him at the time, Covelli said.

Crimo disposed of his phone in Middleton, Wisconsin, a city near Madison, though police have since recovered it, Covelli said.

Covelli said the motive for the Highland Park attack is still murky, though he said Crimo, an aspiring rapper, has an affinity for the numbers four and seven that stems from music he likes (photos show Crimo has “47″ tattooed on his right temple). The shooting happened on the fourth day of the seventh month.

“He felt like this was the day to do the attack,” Covelli said.

Back in court, prosecutor Ben Dillon sketched out the alleged evidence against Crimo, a 21-year-old who grew up in Highland Park.

Crimo was caught on surveillance video before the shooting walking through an alley toward a building at Central Avenue and 2nd Street, Dillon said. He allegedly used a fire escape attached to the building to access the rooftop.

When the gunfire began at 10:14 a.m., the prosecutor said, a witness saw someone on top of the building scanning the crowd with a gun, along with muzzle flashes.

Dillon said Crimo admitted to police he “looked down his sights, aimed and opened fire at people across the street” from his perch.

The prosecutor said police later found 83 spent shell casings and three 30-round magazines on the rooftop.

Surveillance video captured Crimo running down the alley toward Green Bay Road after the shooting while carrying a black bag over his shoulder, Dillon said. A cloth-wrapped object fell out of the bag and onto the pavement, but Crimo allegedly kept going; police discovered the object was a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 semi-automatic rifle, Dillon said.

Police familiar with Crimo identified him from the video and a trace revealed the rifle, purchased at a local gun store in 2020, belonged to him, Dillon said.

Dillon said the video also showed Crimo wearing what appeared to be women’s clothing. Crimo allegedly told police he wore the clothes, along with makeup covering his distinctive tattoos, in a bid to avoid being recognized.

North Chicago police arrested Crimo late Monday afternoon following an hourslong search involving more than 100 law enforcement agencies.

Crimo, watching the Zoom hearing without expression via a video link from the Lake County jail, wore a black shirt and sported dark, jaw-length hair. His only comment was to tell Potkonjak he did not have a lawyer.

Private attorney Tom Durkin, who had agreed to represent Crimo, told Potkonjak he had to step aside because of an unspecified conflict of interest in the case. Crimo will be represented by the county public defender going forward.

Victims of the shooting rampage include Highland Park couple Irina and Kevin McCarthy , whose 2-year-old son, Aiden, was found wandering alone amid the chaos; Katherine Goldstein, 64; Jacquelyn “Jacki” Sundheim , 63; Stephen Straus , 88, all of Highland Park; and Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza , 78, of Morelos, Mexico.

Another victim was identified Wednesday as Eduardo Uvaldo of Waukegan.

The Cook County medical examiner confirmed Uvaldo, 69, was pronounced dead at 7:47 a.m. Wednesday at Evanston Hospital after being Monday.

The organizer of an online fundraiser on Uvaldo’s behalf posted Tuesday: “We just received news that there is nothing left to do for our papi. Thank you for all the donations thus far. All further donations will go toward assisting my grandma’s needs when the time comes.”

Nivia Guzman also posted that her grandfather was “a kind, loving and funny man who did not deserve this.”

More than two dozen other people were injured in the attack, authorities said.

jkeilman@chicagotribune.com

larodriguez@chicagotribune.com

rmccoppin@chicagotribune.com

Comments / 1

Not Me!
2d ago

 "he happened upon a gathering in or near Madison, Wisconsin".....except he never made it into Wisconsin, let alone Madison....he didn't get more than 20 miles out of highland park!!!"journalism" in this country is getting worse and worse!! 😔

Reply
2
 

Related
fox32chicago.com

Former classmate of Robert Crimo describes suspected Highland Park gunman

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - We're learning more and more about the suspected gunman in the Highland Park massacre. What was he like as a kid? Were there any warning signs?. FOX 32's Corey McPherrin spoke to Gracie Sclamberg — a young woman who went to school with the suspect from the age of five all the way through high school.
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

FBI sets up family assistance center, governor issues disaster proclamation after mass shooting in Highland Park

The FBI has set up a family assistance center for people affected by the Highland Park mass shooting. Meanwhile, Gov. JB Pritzker has issued a disaster proclamation for Lake County. A disaster proclamation grants the state the ability to expedite the use of state resources, personnel or equipment to help affected communities recover, according to […] The post FBI sets up family assistance center, governor issues disaster proclamation after mass shooting in Highland Park appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Sebastian Salas
fox32chicago.com

Illinois State Police director defends decision to give suspected Highland Park shooter a gun permit in 2020

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - The director of the Illinois State Police said Wednesday there wasn’t enough evidence nearly three years ago that Robert E. Crimo III — who’s now accused of killing seven people at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade — should have been denied a state firearm permit over a report of violent threats to his family.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Ukrainian Village family was prepared when faced with carjacker

CHICAGO (CBS) - A Chicago dad had to sprint from his SUV with his young daughter after a man with a gun demanded he get out.The carjacking was something the family had planned for. Chris  and Josselyn Kula said they knew crime comes with living in a city so they tried to always stay vigilant. Years ago, that included making a plan if they were ever carjacked, which they never thought that would actually happen. But this last Tuesday, their fears came true. "I threw my hands up and said, 'You can have the car, I need to get my...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pair charged with attempted murder in Buffalo Grove stabbing

CHICAGO - Two men are facing charges for allegedly stabbing a person last week in Buffalo Grove. Ryan Bruce, 33, and Ryan Neises, 20, are each charged with attempted murder in the June 28 attack, Buffalo Grove police said. Bruce and Neises spotted someone they had a previous altercation with...
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
Public Safety
Public Safety
nypressnews.com

Cook County homeowners told to pay up for tax breaks they shouldn’t have received, Illinois Dems’ assault weapons ban and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories. This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with rain likely and a high near 74 degrees. Clouds will stay on tonight and temperatures are expected to drop to 67. Chicagoans can expect sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday with highs of 76 and 84 respectively.
CHICAGO, IL
Better Government Association

Greising: In Reaction to Highland Park Shooting and Roe’s Defeat, Will Pritzker Match Words With Actions?

BGA President David Greising writes every other week for the Chicago Tribune Opinion section. In the space of a few summer days, two major national stories have come to dominate the headlines in Illinois. And how Gov. J.B. Pritzker responds will provide the measure of his performance in the final year of this term in office.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
