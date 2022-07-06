Video Premiere: Velvet Chains' 'Last Drop'

Coldplay released the music video for their new single “Biutyful” on Wednesday morning (July 6). The visual follows the adventures of puppet band The Weirdos, brand-new signees to Atlantic Records. The act’s lead singer, Angel Moon, even duets with frontman Chris Martin on the song. “I hope that you get everything you want in this biutyful life/ Change for your pocket, someone for the night/ I hope they name you a rocket and take you for a ride for free/ And if they tell you you’re nothin’, maybe you’d explain/ To me you’re the summer sun after the rain/ And you were there when I needed something for the pain, you see,” she sings on the first verse before her human counterpart joins in for the second.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO