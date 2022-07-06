ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Construction Watch: Michigan Place

buffalorising.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCedarland Development is making fast progress on its Michigan Place apartment building north of the Medical Campus. The three-story, 35-unit building was...

www.buffalorising.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $370K

This week's Hot Homes collection includes a sunny Dutch Colonial and a sleek one-story in Highland Park. Why we love it: This cozy abode is within walking distance to trails and other popular neighborhood spots. Location: Robbinsdale. Specs: Four bedrooms, two bathrooms, 2,059 square feet. Listed by: Julie Olsen at...
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

Eldred, New York, Home With 3,400 Square Feet and Four Bedrooms Asks $2.88 Million

This exceptional home located in Eldred, New York, features 3,400 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Annabel Taylor. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. The wall's latticed steelwork was hand-bathed in acid over many months to achieve its uniquely rich patina, as was the floor-to-ceiling sculptural steel tower opposite with built-in wood burning pizza oven at its base. Finished with locally-quarried bluestone countertops & custom cabinetry, the cathedral-like space was conceived for entertaining and connecting with friends & family while taking in breathtaking views of the winding waterfront, sweeping lawns and original gazebo, smokehouse, and “MacBarn," an 1800's structure reimagined with translucent panels of anodized aluminum (most commonly used for MacBooks) flooding the barn's soaring interior with otherworldly light. Above the great room, also facing the water, is the primary suite. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. Perched at the edge of a pristine Catskills swimming creek & waterfall cascading over a restored dam of ancient hand-laid stone, the home and its sprawling cantilevered covered porch “float” above the surface of the water, giving this home its iconic name.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
Local
Michigan Cars
Local
Michigan Industry
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Government
House Digest

The Floor Plan 'Rule' Alison Victoria Says Is Okay To Break

Alison Victoria of the HGTV show "Windy City Rehab" recently flipped an outdated 1912 Chicago home. During the renovations, she made sure to stay true to the home's original historical architecture. Because of this, Victoria decided to make an unpopular floor plan decision, per Realtor. Instead of knocking out walls to create an open floor plan, Victoria kept the original closed design.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy