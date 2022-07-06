ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

I’m a TJ Maxx super fan – the best months to shop in store & why you’ll want to visit soon

By Kaleigh Werner
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qCPXy_0gWT9I9a00

NOTHING compares to the thrill of discount shopping.

Whether you just want to peruse the aisles or need to refill your beauty essentials, T.J. Maxx is the holy grail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kguOU_0gWT9I9a00
A shopper is seen approaching a T.J. Maxx, located in Monroe Marketplace in Pennsylvania Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nf9ri_0gWT9I9a00
Dish-ware is on display at the T.J. Maxx in Miami Beach, Florida Credit: Getty

All clothing items and brand-name products get marked down from their original prices.

Everything from high-end hair and skincare necessities, to runway fashion, and furniture, can be purchased at T.J. Maxx for less.

However, super fans of the store, known as "maxonistas", say that store prices are known to become even cheaper for two months out of the year.

In order to prepare for upcoming seasonal shipment, T.J. Maxx will discount old inventory for the entirety of January and July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MGthG_0gWT9I9a00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WY8P7_0gWT9I9a00

Fall and winter items go on sale in January, while spring and summer product prices get slashed in July.

If you're looking to stock up on some cute bathing suits or purchase a new lounge chair, now is the time.

According to Kitchn, it's important to avoid the chaos that is T.J. Maxx on the weekends.

The prime time to go shopping there is Tuesday through Friday and always go after major holidays.

Avoiding the rush of the afternoon wanderers and head over in the morning instead.

Shopping can be stressful, but the right prices make it worth it.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

2 Things You Should Never Buy At Costco, According To Employees

Nothing can boost your mood (and the mood of your wallet) like heading to Costco to stock up on bulk items for great bargain prices. This membership-based store is filled with tons of fantastic finds at affordable prices, and for the most part, they’re good quality products, too. However, no store is perfect—even Costco! It’s only inevitable that there are a few items you should steer clear of when shopping here.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bathing Suits#Clothing Shop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
Mashed

The Walmart Checkout Line Karen Who Left TikTok Floored

Walking around the store, gazing at the newest merchandise can be fun. After all, there's always some newfangled product hitting the shelves. Seaweed-flavored Pringles, bacon soda, or canned bread, anyone? Sometimes the grocery aisles feel like a strange, magical world where anything is possible. Manufacturers can seemingly infuse any flavor into any food and cram pretty much anything into a can (except broccoli. You will never see broccoli in a can). Yes, the world is all sunshine and lollipops — and then it happens. You cross the threshold into the place that could suck the joy out of Elmo. You have entered the check-out line.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CNN

Just keep your returns: Stores weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items

The chaotic mix of record fuel prices and an unending supply chain crisis have retailers considering the unthinkable: Instead of returning your unwanted items, just keep them. In recent weeks, some of the biggest store chains, including Target (TGT) , Walmart, (WMT) Gap (GPS) , American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) and others have reported in their latest earnings calls that they have too much inventory of stuff ranging from workout clothes, spring-time jackets and hoodies to garden furniture and bulky kids’ toys. It’s costing them tons of money to store it.
RETAIL
Mashed

This Might Be The Exact Date Krispy Kreme's Pumpkin Spice Donuts Return In 2022

It feels like the gap between the start of summer and the beginning of pumpkin spice season shrinks just a little bit more with each passing year. And for the most part, people aren't upset about it. Per a 2021 poll conducted by Morning Consult, a quarter of Americans say they're ready for all-things pumpkin spice around the end of August. While many people associate the fan-favorite flavor combination with the iconic Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte, the coffee chain is far from the only business keeping customers anticipating the seasonal food tradition.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Latest Costco Rival You've Probably Never Heard Of

For years, stores such as Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's have dominated the wholesale grocery industry. Typically, wholesale grocers, or "clubs," are the type of store that requires a membership, meaning, you pay an annual fee in order to shop there, and those who aren't members don't have access to the store. Some of these locations even offer its members gas at discounted prices.
RETAIL
Harper's Bazaar

A Dagne Dover Bag Travelers Are Obsessed with Is 35% Off

If this summer has taught me anything, it's the importance of an amazing overnight bag. Weekends by the beach are made significantly less luxurious when my clothes are everywhere and there's nothing to keep my things in order. Ever suffered the same fate as me? Luckily, I found the perfect bag to solve all of your organizational problems, and it's majorly on sale.
TRAVEL
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
577K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy