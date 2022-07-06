Photos: 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club

It’s nearly time for the 150th Open Championship at the home of golf, the Old Course at St Andrews, but before that event gets underway, the best players in the world are at The Renaissance Club for the Genesis Scottish Open.

Fourteen of the world’s top 15 players are expected to tee it up come Thursday morning. Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm are the betting favorites at +1200 followed closely by Justin Thomas at +1300.

Thomas has finished inside the top 10 in his last two appearances at The Renaissance Club.

Ths golf course is a par-70 track measuring 7,237 yards.

Scottish Open: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

Check out some of the best photos from the Scottish Open below: