ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Photos: 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club

By Riley Hamel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uj9br_0gWT8iwZ00

It’s nearly time for the 150th Open Championship at the home of golf, the Old Course at St Andrews, but before that event gets underway, the best players in the world are at The Renaissance Club for the Genesis Scottish Open.

Fourteen of the world’s top 15 players are expected to tee it up come Thursday morning. Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm are the betting favorites at +1200 followed closely by Justin Thomas at +1300.

Thomas has finished inside the top 10 in his last two appearances at The Renaissance Club.

Ths golf course is a par-70 track measuring 7,237 yards.

Scottish Open: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

Check out some of the best photos from the Scottish Open below:

Comments / 0

Related
GolfWRX

Tiger Woods addresses cart concerns ahead of Open Championship

At the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland this week, Tiger Woods revealed that his body wasn’t physically ready to play in this year’s U.S. Open. However, the fifteen-time major champion said that he is ready to tee it up at St. Andrews for the 150th Open Championship. “I’ve...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jordan Smith hit a hole-in-one at the Genesis Scottish Open to win cars for himself and his caddie

In the first year of luxury vehicle manufacturer Genesis as a sponsor for the Scottish Open, a cool little incentive was added to the 17th hole for those in the field. The first player to ace the 203-yard par-3 would be taking home the new electric Genesis GV70 SUV, and his caddie would get the GV60 crossover. It didn’t take long for someone to stake claim to the prizes.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Championship#The Renaissance Club#Scottish
People

Who Is Justin Thomas' Fiancée? All About Jillian Wisniewski

Justin Thomas has a lot to celebrate. Not only did he win the 2022 PGA Championship in May, but the golf pro is also in the midst of planning a wedding. Thomas and his girlfriend of five years, Jillian Wisniewski, got engaged in November 2021, and as the golfer told PEOPLE in March 2022, he's more than happy to let Wisniewski take the lead.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Meet The Girlfriend Of American Tennis Star Taylor Fritz

On Wednesday morning, American tennis star Taylor Fritz prepared for the match of his life. With a spot in the semi-final on the line, Fritz faced off against arguably the greatest tennis player to walk the Earth: Rafael Nadal. The quarterfinal is already the furthest Fritz has advanced at a major tournament.
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: Taylor Fritz's Girlfriend Reacts To His Crushing Loss Today

Taylor Fritz nearly pulled off the biggest win of his tennis career this Wednesday at Wimbledon. However, he ultimately lost in five sets to Rafael Nadal. Fritz quickly proved that he's worthy of being on the same court with a legend like Nadal, winning the opening set 6-3. He also won the third set by the same score.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

LIV Golf’s charter jet for players, caddies looks like a wild scene

If guaranteed prize money didn’t seem like payment enough, wait until you see how LIV golfers travel. Picture how a mini-tour player gets around — cheap flights, long drives and scrambling to make tee times — and now imagine the polar opposite: an all-inclusive private jet with a well-stocked bar and presumably no concerns about wandering luggage.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star RB Richard Young names top schools

Five-star running back recruit Richard Young has named his list of top schools.Young is the second-ranked running back recruit in the class of 2023. Young plays high school football for Lehigh Senior High School in Lehigh Acres, Florida. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound running back is the No. 24 prospect in the class of 2023 and the No. 5 recruit in Florida. Young also runs track and has excellent speed for someone his size.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
CBS Sports

PGA Tour, LPGA Tour cancel upcoming golf tournaments in China due to COVID-19 concerns

Due to China's ongoing battle with the COVID-19 pandemic, the PGA Tour announced on Wednesday the cancellation of the WGC-HSBC Champions scheduled for Oct. 27-30. This marks the third straight season in which the event has been axed from the playing schedule. Rory McIlroy remains the reigning champion of the event, having won at Sheshan Golf Club in Shanghai in 2019.
GOLF
hypebeast.com

Nick Kyrgios Violates Wimbledon Rule by Wearing Jordans on Court

Nick Kyrgios violated the competition’s apparel rule and was seen wearing the Air Jordan 1 Low in “Cardinal” Red/Gold to Wimbledon,. During his post-match interview, Kyrgios found himself in hot water when being asked why he opted to wear all-white attire. “Because I do what I want. I just like wearing my Jordans.” he said. “No, I’m not above the rules, I just like wearing my Jordans. I’ll wear some Triple Whites tomorrow.”
TENNIS
Golf.com

Brutal course setup leaves players frustrated at Genesis Scottish Open

GULLANE, Scotland — It is officially WInd Golf Season on the PGA Tour, here in Scotland, where everyone wants some of it. They just differ on how much of it they actually want. The amount of wind took center stage during the conclusion of Thursday’s first round at the...
GOLF
Golf.com

2022 Genesis Scottish Open tee times: Round 2 groupings for Friday

The second round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open begins early Friday morning, July 8, at the Renaissance Club. You can find complete Round 2 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Featured grouping for Genesis Scottish Open Round 2. Through early July in this PGA...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

127K+
Followers
172K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy