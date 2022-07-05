ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Introduces Legislation to Help Protect District Homeowners from Construction-Related Property Damage

By Press Release
 2 days ago

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the DC Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs. New Insurance Education Center Also Launches to Educate Property Owners on Coverage Options Providing Best Protection During Construction. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser introduced legislation requiring special liability coverage...

#Property Damage#Mayor#Liability Insurance#Dcra Rrb
Washington, DC
