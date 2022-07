Police in Portland, Maine had fireworks launched at them Monday night around 11 p.m. in Kennedy Park as they helped a man who was shot on the Fourth of July. A crowd of people started shooting the fireworks as officers gave the wounded man first aid on the ground. The Portland Police Department said “several officers were struck with sparks from the fireworks that were intentionally aimed at them. We are fortunate that officers did not receive any serious injuries.”

PORTLAND, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO