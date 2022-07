Washington D.C. ended its COVID-19 contact tracing program last week after a recent uptake in take-home tests as total cases begin to wane. The D.C. Contact Trace Force, a 151-member team that has been notifying D.C. residents of COVID-19 exposures since the onset of the pandemic, laid off 131 employees and dissolved itself due to the District’s low case numbers and a rise in take-home tests, which often go unreported. The DC CAN exposure system – a cellphone alert for individuals that notifies them when they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive – will remain in effect.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 6 HOURS AGO