The WGC-HSBC Champions, played in Shanghai, has been canceled

For the third year in a row, the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions has been canceled due to continued COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

“We have worked with all Tours, as well as the China Golf Association, on the viability of hosting the WGC-HSBC Champions this fall, but unfortunately the logistical implications forced the difficult decision to cancel the event,” said Christian Hardy, PGA Tour Senior Vice President, International.

The last time this event was played was in 2019, a Sunday finish that saw Rory McIlroy defeat Xander Schauffele in a playoff.

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship will once again serve as the main PGA Tour event that week, with the purse increasing to $6.5 million. It’s scheduled for October 27-30.