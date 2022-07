Chillicothe – Man is dead from a gunshot wound after being transported in to local hospitals in Chillicothe. According to Police on July 5, 2022 shortly before 8:00 p.m. Ross County office was notified by the Chillicothe Police Department that they were at a residence on Clay Street in Chillicothe with the victim of a gunshot. They stated that they believed the shooting occurred somewhere outside of the city limits in the Eastern side of Ross County.

ROSS COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO