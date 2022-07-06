ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maplewood, MN

Police: Minnesota mother drowned three children before killing herself

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tOVEJ_0gWT7N4H00

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. — A Minnesota mother drowned her three children before killing herself over the holiday weekend, police say.

According to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Department in a news release, on Friday at around 10:30 a.m. Maplewood police and firefighters were called to a home in Maplewood, Minnesota. The caller, later identified as Molly Cheng, told the dispatcher that her husband shot and killed himself. He was subsequently identified as Yee Lee, 27, it was determined that he died from a gunshot wound. His death was ruled a suicide.

RCSD said that at around 4 p.m. that evening, a relative of Cheng’s called 911 to tell them that she was going to kill her children and herself. The Maplewood police, according to RCSD, issued “a statewide alert to “attempt to locate and check the welfare” of Molly Cheng and her children.” Police were able to locate her cellphone at Vadnais Lake.

According to The Associated Press, investigators recovered Cheng’s body, along with her three children from the lake on Friday and Saturday. The deaths are being investigated as a triple murder-suicide.

“Our hearts go out the family, friends, and community impacted by this terrible tragedy,” said RCSD Undersheriff Mike Martin in a news release. “The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the circumstances of this incident to provide clarity and closure to the surviving family members.”

The Ramsey County medical examiner determined the causes of death for the three children, according to the AP. Quadrillion Lee, 4, and Estella Zoo Siab Lee, 3, both died from drowning and smothering. Phoenix Lee, 5, died from drowning.

No further information has been released and the investigation is ongoing.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
flcourier.com

Ex-Minneapolis officer who killed 911 caller released

MINNEAPOLIS — The former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home was released from prison on June 27, months after his murder conviction was overturned and he was resentenced on a lesser charge.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

State Patrol to Offer Assistance to Combat Spike in Shootings, Street Racing

The Minnesota State Patrol is stepping up its presence in the Twin Cities to crack down on street racing and other crimes. “The ridiculous behavior of taking over intersections and drifting in those intersections, almost as a spectator sport, isn’t acceptable. It needs to stop,” said Col. Matt Langer of the Minnesota State Patrol. “It’s horrible for residents. It’s horrible for visitors. It’s horrible for business. It damages the roadway. It’s incredibly dangerous.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Tree-trimmer injured when tractor strikes his boom truck

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man was injured while trimming trees when the boom truck he was using was struck by a semi-tractor. According to police, the man was in a bucket attached to the parked boom truck when a semi-tractor driven by a 59-year-old traveling west on Old Shakopee Road hit the truck.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ramsey County, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Vadnais Heights, MN
State
Minnesota State
County
Ramsey County, MN
Maplewood, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Maplewood, MN
NBC News

A Minnesota mother drowned her 3 children and herself after her husband's death, authorities say

A Minnesota woman drowned her three young children and herself Friday after she called police earlier that day to report her husband's death, authorities said. The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office released the identities and cause of death for the five family members Tuesday, days after the bodies of three children and their mother were recovered from Vadnais Lake.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
knsiradio.com

Police: Chicago man Tracks Child’s Location on Snapchat

(KNSI) — Authorities are reminding parents about the importance of watching their children’s social media accounts after Big Lake police responded to a disturbing call. The Big Lake Police Department says they were contacted by the frightened parents of an 11-year-old girl after an 18-year-old man showed up on their doorstep with flowers for their child.
BIG LAKE, MN
fox9.com

U of M student's Dinkytown apartment hit by gunfire

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A University of Minnesota student was awakened early Friday when gunshots were fired into her apartment. Police have not yet responded to questions about what they believe happened, but witnesses tell Fox 9 that multiple shots were fired near 13th Avenue and 5th Street around 1 a.m. when two groups began shooting at each other.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty to 2020 Murder

ELK RIVER -- A St. Cloud man accused of killing a man and disposing of his body near St. Cloud Regional Airport has pleaded guilty, nearly two years later. Forty-four-year-old Ricco Tyson has pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder in the November 2020 shooting death of Tyler Ecklund. Ecklund was found outside in a vacant lot in the 1000 block of 55th Avenue Southeast on the evening of November 14th.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Drowning#Police#Murder#Violent Crime#The Associated Press
CBS Minnesota

3 men charged after officers intercept 40 pounds of meth headed to Minnesota

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- Following a year-long investigation, three men are facing drug charges in connection to 40 pounds of methamphetamine that was intercepted while on its way to the Twin Cities.Luis Alfredo Felix-Verdugo, of Las Vegas, Nevada, Ivan Trujillo-Palacios, of Apple Valley, and Axel Fuentes-Tlaseca, also of Apple Valley, are all facing four felony drug charges in Dakota County. court documents show. The charges come after the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped a carrier transporting a vehicle known to be used by Felix-Verdugo, in which officers found approximately 40 pounds of meth.Shortly after the meth was intercepted in Kansas, Trujillo-Palacios and Felix-Verdugo...
APPLE VALLEY, MN
mprnews.org

Relative of deceased Maplewood family asks public to avoid rumor

This story comes to you from Sahan Journal, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to providing authentic news reporting about Minnesota's new immigrants and refugees. MPR News is a partner with Sahan Journal and will be sharing stories between SahanJournal.com and MPRNews.org. The grandfather of three children who police believe were drowned...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
krwc1360.com

Three St. Cloud Teens Injured in Sherburne County Crash

Three teenagers from the St. Cloud area were injured Thursday morning in a single vehicle traffic crash near Clear Lake in neighboring Sherburne County. The State Patrol reports that shortly before 9 AM Thursday, a Ford Focus was westbound on Highway 10 near 70th Avenue Southeast in Clear Lake Township when it left the roadway and struck a tree.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Worker trimming trees in bucket truck seriously hurt in Bloomington crash

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A worker trimming trees from a bucket truck in the Twin Cities was severely injured Wednesday when a semi truck collided with the elbow of his work vehicle. Bloomington officials say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Old Shakopee Road, near the Highway 169 intersection in the south Minneapolis suburb. Investigators say the bucket truck was parked on the sidewalk and the semi's trailer struck the the truck's working arm. The worker, a 33-year-old Minneapolis man, was seriously injured. Emergency crews brought him to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. The semi's driver, a 59-year-old Belle Plaine man, was unharmed. Investigators say he showed no signs of impairment and cooperated with officers. The crash remains under investigation. 
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KARE 11

Family of 3 children found dead in Vadnais Lake speaks out

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. — It’s been a long few days for 60-year-old Chong Lue Lee and his family while trying to process the tragic loss of five family members. Lee, who spoke with KARE 11 through a translator from the Hmong 18 Council says he is the grandfather of the three children, Quadrillion T. Lee, age 4, Phoenix Lee, 5, and Estella Zoo Siab Lee, 3.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
WJON

What Is Wrong With People? This Woman & Dog Were Chased With Fireworks!

There was more video released yesterday of a woman and a dog being chased in downtown Minneapolis by people shooting fireworks at her. What is wrong with people!. The video is a compilation of social media videos taken of the incident that happened in Downtown Minneapolis on the 4th of July. The video starts with a vehicle driving around a corner shooting a roman candle out of a sunroof, the video then changes over to showing what looks like the fireworks shooting group turning their attention to a woman and dog who were out for a walk.
willmarradio.com

U of M parents fear for their kids' safety

(Minneapolis, MN) -- It was a day of listening at the University of Minnesota as parents spoke about their fears about rising crime near the school. U of M leaders held a listening session at the school and at the State Capitol yesterday. Parents say they are worried about their children's safety as more crimes are committed closer and closer to campus. University police say violent crimes near the U of M have jumped 45 percent this year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
106K+
Followers
115K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy