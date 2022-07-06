ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mora, MN

Celebration of Life - Dianne K. Mattson

Kanabec County Times Online
 2 days ago

Dianne K. Mattson, of Mora, died on Friday, July 30, 2021...

www.moraminn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kanabec County Times Online

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” on stage in Pine City

The Pine City Heritage Players Community Theater has announced that tickets are on sale for this year’s summer musical, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” After a somewhat uncertain start to the schedule, video auditions were completed during the first week of June as the group announced their selection of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”as this year’s show.
PINE CITY, MN
Kanabec County Times Online

David T. Bos

David “Dave” Theodore Bos, of Ogilvie, died Thursday, June 30, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. He was 73 years old. He was born on Sept. 27, 1948 in Mora, to parents Gerrit and Johanna (Petersen) Bos. He grew up on the family farm, the 13th of 14 siblings. He attended and graduated from Ogilvie High School. On Sept. 30, 1967, he was united in marriage to Diann Knutson. They had three sons.
OGILVIE, MN
Kanabec County Times Online

Farewell with gratitude

This is my last issue as editor of the Kanabec County Times. I never thought I would have one, but here it is. Later this month I am taking a new job as community development director with the city of Mora. This week I’ve been thinking a lot about my...
MORA, MN
Kanabec County Times Online

Public Hearing-City of Mora

NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING TO CONSIDER THE VACATION OF PUBLIC RIGHT-OF-WAY NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Mora, Minnesota, will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at Mora City Hall located at 101 Lake Street South. This...
MORA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mora, MN
Obituaries
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Mora, MN
City
Robbinsdale, MN
City
Grasston, MN
Kanabec County Times Online

Probate-Parson Estate

NOTICE OF HEARING FOR FORMAL PROBATE AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS. IT IS ORDERED AND NOTICE IS GIVEN THAT on the 11th day of August at 10 a.m, a hearing will be held via Zoom at the Kanabec County Courthouse, 18 North Vine Street, Mora, Minnesota, for formal probate and for the appointment of Lisa Goranson, Kanabec County Collections Officer, whose address is 905 Forest Avenue East, Suite 150, Mora, MN, 55051, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the Estate.
KANABEC COUNTY, MN
Kanabec County Times Online

Grand Jury indicts Johnson for murder

A grand jury indicted Jackson Duce Johnson, 31, of Mora on charges of first-degree murder and second-degree murder for the death of Christeen Jo Massey. Jackson was previously charged with two counts of second-degree murder, however on June 22 a Grand Jury determined there was probable cause to charge Johnson with one count of murder in the first degree and one count of murder in the second-degree.
MORA, MN
Kanabec County Times Online

Names in the News

Alana Fix, Bailey Harris and Becky Molin of Mora and Kyra Hoffman of Ogilvie were named to the dean’s list at Hamlin University for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Andrew Vann of Ogilvie, received a Bachelor of Arts degree at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota....
MORA, MN
Kanabec County Times Online

Poor reporting makes light of serious issue

I am messaging you today in regards to a recent article written in the Kanabec County Times dated June 30, 2022. You do a major disservice to the community you serve in a small article written under your “Crime Briefs” section. This article mentions a recent crime that took place in the northern part of the county regarding a burglary (oh, and a t-shirt) on Olympic street.
KANABEC COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebration Of Life#North Memorial Hospital#Open Arms Church
Kanabec County Times Online

Paulson (R) files to run in District 10B

Blake Paulson has filed the paperwork with the Benton County Auditor to run for State Representative on the Republican ticket in District 10B. The youngest candidate in the race, Blake said, “Our state and nation face never-before-seen challenges, which won’t be solved by old ideas. I know how to bring new energy and new ideas to the fight for our future, which we must win at all costs.”
BENTON COUNTY, MN
Kanabec County Times Online

Permission to live

The number of opioid-involved overdose deaths have increased in Minnesota since 2000: from 54 in 2000 to 678 in 2020. Much of this increase is attributed to the increase of a deadly synthetic opioid, fentanyl, laced into other drugs. To some it may seem counterintuitive, but Mora’s largest substance abuse...
MORA, MN
Kanabec County Times Online

Public Hearing-Kanabec County Planning Commission

Notice is hereby given that on Monday, July 25th, 2022 at the hour of 7:00 p.m. via teleconferencing or in-person, the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on:. Interim Use Permit Application – Vacation Rental. 2595 300th Avenue, Brook Park, MN 55007, PID #13.01895.00. Jaramie Wood. The Planning...
KANABEC COUNTY, MN
Kanabec County Times Online

Foreclosure-Nikodym

MORTGAGOR(S): Bradley W Nikodym, a single person. Recorded: October 19, 2011 Kanabec County Recorder. And assigned to: Associated Bank, N.A. Recorded: October 19, 2011 Kanabec County Recorder. Document Number: 240884. Transaction Agent: Not Applicable. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable. Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Peoples National Bank of Mora. Residential Mortgage...
KANABEC COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Kanabec County Times Online

City of Ogilvie Filing Affidavits of Candidacy

The first day of filing affidavits of candidacy for a statutory city general election is Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022. The last day for filing is August 16, 2022 at 5 p.m. Candidates must complete an affidavit of candidacy and pay the $2.00 filing fee at the time of filing. Affidavits of candidacy will be accepted at Ogilvie City Hall, 102 N. Hill Ave., during the regular business hours or by mail (must be received during the filing period).
OGILVIE, MN
Kanabec County Times Online

Vote now for best local businesses

I will occasionally be looking at social media sites where I see people frequently asking for a recommendation of a service professional or place to eat. The question is usually followed by numerous suggestions with almost everyone saying that their recommendation is the best. It is very rare but sometimes all of the suggestions are for the same person/place.
KANABEC COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy