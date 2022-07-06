Celebration of Life - Dianne K. Mattson

NOTICE OF HEARING FOR FORMAL PROBATE AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS. IT IS ORDERED AND NOTICE IS GIVEN THAT on the 11th day of August at 10 a.m, a hearing will be held via Zoom at the Kanabec County Courthouse, 18 North Vine Street, Mora, Minnesota, for formal probate and for the appointment of Lisa Goranson, Kanabec County Collections Officer, whose address is 905 Forest Avenue East, Suite 150, Mora, MN, 55051, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the Estate.

