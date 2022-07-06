ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville police investigating two separate shooting incidents

The Brownsville Herald
The Brownsville Herald
 2 days ago
Brownsville police are investigating two separate incidents that involved two men being shot.

One of the men was shot in the leg and another man was shot in the hand. Police said the incidents are not related.

The most recent incident happened at 9 p.m. Tuesday while the male victim was walking along Monsees Road, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

The 29-year-old man told police someone shot him in the hand. The man said he was walking along the road when an SUV pulled up beside him and four men got out of the vehicle, Sandoval said.

One of the men started to yell obscenities at the 29-year-old victim and pointed a gun at him.

“The victim raised his hands to show that he was not engaging in an argument. The suspect fired a round and struck the victim on the left hand,” Sandoval said.

The male victim ran to a nearby residence where Brownsville EMS was called. He said he did not know who the suspect was.

The 29-year-old man was transported to Valley Regional Medical Center where was listed in stable condition Wednesday.

The second incident happened earlier that evening at 8 p.m. behind the Lopez store located on International Boulevard, Sandoval said.

An 18-year-old man told police he and a friend were walking behind the grocery store when two males approached them and started to assault them, Sandoval said. One of the males pulled out a gun and shot the 18-year-old in the thigh.

Sandoval said the 18-year-old told police he didn’t know the man who shot him and why he and his friend were assaulted.

The 18-year-old was also transported to VRMC where he was listed Wednesday in stable condition.

