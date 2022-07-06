ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcadia, CA

Methodist Hospital of Southern California joins Keck Medicine of USC

By Nathan Tucker
 2 days ago

Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California announced that Methodist Hospital of Southern California in Arcadia, is now part of Keck Medicine and will be known as USC Arcadia Hospital....

Santa Monica Daily Press

County eyes July 29 as earliest date for mask mandates

Los Angeles County has been under the threat of a new mask mandate for several weeks and while the area inched closer to the threshold with new data released on Thursday, officials also said they’ve changed the way they report cases to better reflect the situation in Los Angeles county specifically.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

Heart surgeon whistleblower reinstated at California VA hospital

Robert Cameron, MD, was reinstated as chief of thoracic surgery at West Los Angeles VA Medical Center on July 7 following his involuntary retirement in 2018 for disclosing concerns over anesthesia staffing practices. Dr. Cameron disclosed two near deaths of patients during the administration of anesthesia in thoracic surgeries in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Report states Montebello Unified teachers are underqualified

A new report by EdSource stated that Montebello Unified School District teachers are more underqualified than most Southern California school districts. EdSource is a nonprofit organization and source of education research. The report found that half of the teachers employed by Montebello Unified don't have the proper credentials. CBSLA Reporter Tena Ezzeddine was in Montebello on Thursday and talked to some parents who said they aren't surprised by the report's findings. "Sometimes it feels like they're not learning anything, at all," Angela Rios said.According to EdSource, just 48.5-percent of Montebello Unified teachers have appropriate credentials and training to teach students, compared to 83-percent of...
MONTEBELLO, CA
CBS LA

LA County's COVID hospitalizations surge past 900

The number of people hospitalized in Los Angeles County hospitals surged past 900 Wednesday after climbing by nearly 100 people since Saturday.According to the latest state data, there are currently 920 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals. Of those hospitalized, 89 are in intensive care units. In April, the county's total number of hospitalizations dropped to 209. Since then, it has been steadily increasing as cases grew.Many of the patients were admitted for other reasons before testing positive for COVID, but health officials say they still place an added burden on hospital staff because they require special care.Meanwhile Tuesday, L.A. County health officials reported 2,945 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths.The new cases brought the county's total caseload to 3,143,536 and the death toll to 32,371.The average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus continued to rise, reaching 14.9%.On Tuesday, the city of Malibu announced that masks are again required inside Malibu City Hall due to surging cases among city staff. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
irei.com

Distribution facility in Southern California sells for $102m

The industrial team at Crow Holdings Development has sold a new 344,360-square-foot, LEED Silver-certified last-mile, robotics-distribution facility triple-net leased in the Inland Empire community of Bloomington, Calif. The sales price was $102 million. The building site spans 17.34 acres at 18025 Slover Ave. in a sought-after, last-mile location with valuable...
BLOOMINGTON, CA
mynewsla.com

OC COVID-19 Hospitalizations, Infection Rates Remain High

Orange County’s hospitals continue to have more than 225 patients with COVID-19 amid rising infection rates, according to data released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. Patients hospitalized with COVID-19 stood at 227 as of Friday, with 30 of them in intensive care units, according to the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

COVID-19 took a local holiday

The coronavirus appeared to take a local holiday over the Fourth of July weekend. According to Tuesday’s report from the Orange County Health Care Agency, the number of confirmed new cases over the four-day reporting period was 2,662. That’s 665.5 per day. The previous report showed an average...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Amancay Tapia

Opinion: Time For Rich Water Wasters to Stop Building Pools

In popular Netflix show, Selling Sunset, the mansions on sale for those with very large pockets all have infinite pools for the wealthy buyer to enjoy. Watching the show, I was stunned at how not even once the glamorous state agents or buyers showed concern about the dangers of the draught in Los Angeles. Listening to them, you would think Los Angeles is the land where water never runs out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
precinctreporter.com

Renter Homelessness, Providers Brace for Worst

Renter protections ended last Thursday in California, leaving community advocates worried that if it’s not already on the radar of local leadership, it will be soon. Felicia Jones with Congregations Organized for Prophetic Engagement is bracing for the inevitable fallout of the end of the eviction moratorium with countless thousands of renters in the lurch of pending evictions in California.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
randomlengthsnews.com

Barger Champions Motion to Deliver on High Desert Corridor Transportation Vision

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors today unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that will have Los Angeles County join a new High Desert Corridor Joint Powers Agency (JPA) to identify critical funding and facilitate the continued planning, development and construction of the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor project — the first phase of which will connect high desert cities in Los Angeles and San Bernardino Counties through a new high-speed, intercity rail alignment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

Wage hike begins in L.A. County

The minimum wage in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County is now $15.96 per hour as of July 1, per the county’s minimum wage ordinance. The ordinance applies to employees who perform at least two hours of work in a week within unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County. Employers...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

UC tuition will be free for California Native students in fall

LOS ANGELES — All California Native students who attend a University of California school will receive free tuition starting in the fall. The $2.4 million plan is a way to help right historic wrongs against the first people who called America home. Rising UCLA sophomore Camryn Redmond believes the...
CALIFORNIA STATE

